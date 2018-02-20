Here's how Virat Kohli can break Vivian Richards and Sir Don Bradman's record

Kohli is on the verge of breaking yet another feather to his cap if he manages to score 1,000 runs in total in South Africa. (Photo: BCCI)

Johannesburg: When you talk about legendary names in the cricketing world, names like Sir Donald Bradman, Sachin Tendulkar, Viv Richards come to the mind. Team India skipper Virat Kohli is on the verge of joining the elite list as he is on his way to breaking many more batting records.

The Indian skipper is currently in red-hot form with the bat and South Africa team have failed to find answer to stop him.

The tour of South Africa was a real test for the Indian run machine, but the Delhi batsman has passed the test with flying colours. In the recently-concluded ODI series, Kohli smashed three centuries and one-half century as he dominated the South Africa bowling attack.

During the sixth and final match of the ODI series, he went onto smash his 35th century in the 50-over format and in the process, he broke many records.

Kohli is on the verge of breaking yet another feather to his cap if he manages to score 1,000 runs in total in South Africa.

He is currently 130 runs away from achieving the feat, and in doing so he will become only the second batsman after West Indies great Sir Vivian Richards in the history of cricket to do so on an international tour.

The Indian skipper has had a fantastic series in South Africa so far. While he emerged as the highest run-getter in the Test series with 286 runs, he ended the ODI series with a top-scoring total of 558 runs. However, In the first T20I in Johannesburg, Kohli managed to score only 26 runs.

Meanwhile, West Indian legend Sir Vivian Richards managed to score 1,000 or more runs on an international tour back in 1976 when he plundered a total of 1,045 runs on West Indies' tour to England.

The second T20I between India and South Africa will be played on Wednesday at Centurion.