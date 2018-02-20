search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

Here's how Virat Kohli can break Vivian Richards and Sir Don Bradman's record

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 20, 2018, 12:47 pm IST
Updated Feb 20, 2018, 3:06 pm IST
Kohli currently leading the side in South Africa has been in red hot form with the bat.
Kohli is on the verge of breaking yet another feather to his cap if he manages to score 1,000 runs in total in South Africa. (Photo: BCCI)
 Kohli is on the verge of breaking yet another feather to his cap if he manages to score 1,000 runs in total in South Africa. (Photo: BCCI)

Johannesburg: When you talk about legendary names in the cricketing world, names like Sir Donald Bradman, Sachin Tendulkar, Viv Richards come to the mind. Team India skipper Virat Kohli is on the verge of joining the elite list as he is on his way to breaking many more batting records.

The Indian skipper is currently in red-hot form with the bat and South Africa team have failed to find answer to stop him.

 

The tour of South Africa was a real test for the Indian run machine, but the Delhi batsman has passed the test with flying colours.  In the recently-concluded ODI series, Kohli smashed three centuries and one-half century as he dominated the South Africa bowling attack.

During the sixth and final match of the ODI series, he went onto smash his 35th century in the 50-over format and in the process, he broke many records.

Kohli is on the verge of breaking yet another feather to his cap if he manages to score 1,000 runs in total in South Africa.

He is currently 130 runs away from achieving the feat, and in doing so he will become only the second batsman after West Indies great Sir Vivian Richards in the history of cricket to do so on an international tour.

The Indian skipper has had a fantastic series in South Africa so far. While he emerged as the highest run-getter in the Test series with 286 runs, he ended the ODI series with a top-scoring total of 558 runs. However, In the first T20I in Johannesburg, Kohli managed to score only 26 runs.

Meanwhile, West Indian legend Sir Vivian Richards managed to score 1,000 or more runs on an international tour back in 1976 when he plundered a total of 1,045 runs on West Indies' tour to England.

The second T20I between India and South Africa will be played on Wednesday at Centurion.

Tags: virat kohli, sir vivian richards, sir don bradman
Location: South Africa, Gauteng, Johannesburg


Related Stories

England, Australia tours will define Virat Kohli as captain, feels Sourav Ganguly
Shreyas Iyer reveals the important batting tip he received from Virat Kohli
See photo: Here’s how Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and co celebrated India’s T20 win vs SA
Video: Tabraiz Shamsi wildly celebrates Virat Kohli’s wicket, Twitter does the rest
Injury scare for Virat Kohli as India beat South Africa in 1st T20 in Johannesburg
Virat Kohli-led India to depart for England tour earlier than expected?
Virat Kohli’s mastery should not be assessed only by runs


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Air Asia us offering #BeatTheBudget fares to soar into new skies on new flight routes, one can now travel to Kuala Lumpur from Visakhapatnam at a fare of INR 1,999 only.
 

Sindhu on Saina's comeback, All England ambitions, Indian badminton

India’s ace shuttler and Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu shared her thoughts on the bright future of Indian badminton. (Photo: AFP / AP)
 

Here’s the weather forecast for 2nd South Africa vs India T20 in Centurion

The weather condition at centurion is set to experience cloudy condition, with heavy showers in the morning. (Photo: AP)
 

Amazon delivers bottle of urine to horrified shopper

The man complained to Amazon via the online giant’s Facebook page and was told: “I’m terribly sorry to see this!"
 

Humanoid Sophia who wanted to 'kill humans' likes Shah Rukh Khan the most

She also said she wanted to be with her creator if she were to be alone on an island. (Photo: AP)
 

Experts reveal the 4 main types of drinkers

Experts reveal 4 main types of drinkers. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women's cricket team eyes T20 series win vs South Africa

India's Veda Krishnamurthy has just scored 60 runs from the first two T20s so far. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI Women)

Here's why Yuzvendra Chahal wears glasses while fielding, reveals his father

Notably, Yuzvendra Chahal is the only player in the current team using the glasses (not sun glasses) on field, though captain Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper MS Dhoni do wear glasses but not on the field of play. (Photo: BCCI)

England, Australia tours will define Virat Kohli as captain, feels Sourav Ganguly

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly heaped praise on the 29-year-old Virat Kohli, and was optimistic of seeing more from him. (Photo: PTI)

Twitter is brutal! Imran Khan trolled over 3rd marriage to Bushra Maneka

The marriage to Bushra Maneka happens to be 65-year-old Imran Khan’s third marriage. He had earlier married to Jemima Goldsmith and Reham Khan. (Photo: AFP / Screengrab)

Here’s the weather forecast for 2nd South Africa vs India T20 in Centurion

The weather condition at centurion is set to experience cloudy condition, with heavy showers in the morning. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham