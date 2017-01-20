 LIVE !  :  President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose with President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Photo: AP) Live: Obama, Michelle receive Donald Trump, wife Melania at White House
 
BCCI officials welcome ‘lifeline’ Supreme Court verdict on Lodha reforms

Published Jan 20, 2017, 8:46 pm IST
Updated Jan 20, 2017, 8:49 pm IST
The likes of Dilip Vengsarkar welcomed the move as it gives him an opportunity to be in BCCI once he is through with his cooling off period.
 SC stated that persons who have a cumulative tenure of 18 years in the BCCI and state units are eligible to be elected as office bearers subject to a cooling off period. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court verdict which stated that persons who have a cumulative tenure of 18 years in the BCCI and state units are eligible to be elected as office bearers subject to a cooling off period was welcomed by several senior officials including those, whose administrative careers got a lease of life.

While some of the veterans like Niranjan Shah are happy even though it won't make much of a difference for them, the likes of Dilip Vengsarkar welcomed the move as it gives him an opportunity to be in the BCCI once he is through with his cooling off period.

For TNCA veteran Kashi Viswanathan, his administrative career in cricket is "over" but former India team manager Biswarup Dey is "happy" as he has some breathing space.

The three-member Supreme Court bench on Friday said that the July 18 order of the Apex Court based on the Lodha Committee suggestion about the cumulative period will be 18 years (9 yrs in BCCI + 9 yrs in state association).

"Obviously, the rectification of the cumulative period to earlier 18 years is a welcome move. The BCCI has never opposed to the Lodha reforms. We only had issues regarding age cap of 70 years, one state one vote and the cooling off period. How can you give Nagaland voting right and not have 41-time Ranji champions Mumbai as a voter," Saurashtra veteran Shah told PTI even though his career in BCCI is over.

Former India stalwart Vengsarkar, who will have to go into a 'cooling off' period, is happy that at least he might get a chance to become an office-bearer in BCCI in future.

"Former cricketers can do a lot for cricket administration with their years of experience. I welcome this move. Whether I can be an office bearer in BCCI in future does not depend on me but I am always available to serve Indian cricket," said Vengsarkar.

However, former TNCA secretary Kashi Viswanathan, one of the closest aides of the former BCCI president N Srinivasan, said that it does not matter to him as he is not going to come to BCCI ever.

"I am not 70 but let me tell you that I am done with cricket administration. I am not going to make a comeback in BCCI," said Viswanathan.

Former DDCA vice-president Chetan Chauhan said that he is "happy for all those who get a lifeline".

"It doesn't matter to me as I will soon be 70 years but happy for all those who will still have 9 years or some years left. Frankly speaking, 18 years is also a bit too much. 15 years would have been great," said the former opener.

CAB treasurer Biswarup Dey and joint secretary Subir Ganguly will have to go into compulsory cooling off but they termed it as "some kind of breathing space" for them.

"At least my administrative career is not finished. I still have nine years in BCCI and after cooling off, my administrative career will resume," said Dey, who has been an India team manager on Australia tour.

Joint secretary Subir Ganguly said: "At least now there is some elbow room for us."

On January 2, the Supreme Court had removed BCCI president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke from their respective posts. (Photo: PTI)

BCCI's work affects govt, reconsider verdict: Attorney General to SC

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said that though BCCI is a private body, its functioning affects the government too.
20 Jan 2017 4:19 PM
Anurag Thakur

Supreme Court tells Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke to step down from BCCI

The court held that Mr Thakur has by his actions and conduct rendered himself unfit for continuance as President of the BCCI.
03 Jan 2017 1:56 AM

