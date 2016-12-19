Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 4: India cross 400-run mark in Chennai

India: 402/4 from 113 overs

India have crossed 400-run mark in the first innings, they still trail by 75 runs. Captain Kohli clapped in acknowledgement. Karun Nair is batting on 79, Murali Vijay is unbeaten on 20.

Chennai: Welcome to fourth day's play of the fifth and final Test between India and England in Chennai.

India ended the fourth day at 391/4 and still trail England by 86 runs. The fourth day belonged to the hosts, except for the unfortunate dismissal of KL Rahul, who got out on 199 and missed out on his maiden double ton.

Karun Nair is still batting on 71 and Murali Vijay is unbeaten on 17, the opener came down the order to bat due to an injury.

India still have some batting left to come and considering the lower order's impressive performance in this series, the batting team would be hoping to take a healthy lead in the first innings.

For England, the aim would be bowl out India as early as possible and restrict them from getting a big lead.