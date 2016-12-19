 LIVE !  :  161-run stand between KL Rahul and Karun Nair put India in a commanding position. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 4: India cross 400-run mark in Chennai
 
Sports, Cricket

Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 4: India cross 400-run mark in Chennai

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 19, 2016, 8:59 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2016, 9:56 am IST
India would be aiming to take a healthy lead in the first innings against England in Chennai.
161-run stand between KL Rahul and Karun Nair put India in a commanding position. (Photo: PTI)
India: 402/4 from 113 overs

India have crossed 400-run mark in the first innings, they still trail by 75 runs. Captain Kohli clapped in acknowledgement. Karun Nair is batting on 79, Murali Vijay is unbeaten on 20.

Chennai: Welcome to fourth day's play of the fifth and final Test between India and England in Chennai.

India ended the fourth day at 391/4 and still trail England by 86 runs. The fourth day belonged to the hosts, except for the unfortunate dismissal of KL Rahul, who got out on 199 and missed out on his maiden double ton.

Karun Nair is still batting on 71 and Murali Vijay is unbeaten on 17, the opener came down the order to bat due to an injury.

India still have some batting left to come and considering the lower order's impressive performance in this series, the batting team would be hoping to take a healthy lead in the first innings.

For England, the aim would be bowl out India as early as possible and restrict them from getting a big lead.

Tags: india vs england, chennai test, live score
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Indian opener K.L. Rahul missed his double century by one run during the third day of the fifth and final Test at the MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo: E.K. Sanjay)

Ind vs Eng 5th test: KL Rahul devastated as he falls on threshold of 200

Rahul thus became ninth player in the history of Test cricket to be dismissed for 199.
19 Dec 2016 6:02 AM
KL Rahul. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 3: KL Rahul leads India comeback, misses 200

KL Rahul has played a well-paced innings, compensating for the Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli.
18 Dec 2016 9:01 AM
Ben Stokes (Photo: AP)

Want to go with a win, says Ben Stokes

Talking to the media after the day’s play, Stokes elaborated on England’s strategy, a tough Sunday and more.
19 Dec 2016 1:33 AM

