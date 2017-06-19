Sports, Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Fans destroy TV sets as Virat Kohli’s India lose vs Pakistan

ANI
Published Jun 19, 2017, 2:26 pm IST
Updated Jun 19, 2017, 2:39 pm IST
To avoid unnecessary and unwelcomed tensions, security personnel were deployed outside cricketer MS Dhoni's residence soon after the match.
Locals in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur and Uttarkhand's Haridwar broke their TV sets and protested after Pakistan's win.(Photo: AP/ ANI twitter)
Kanpur/Haridwar: Fans of Indian cricket team were clearly not pleased with India's defeat at the Champions Trophy and the locals in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur and Uttarkhand's Haridwar broke their TV sets and protested after Pakistan's win.

Pakistan today came out with a splendid all-round performance as they defeated arch-rival India by 180 runs at The Oval to lift their maiden Champions Trophy title.

Chasing a challenging total of 339 runs, India bowed down before the Pakistani bowlers and got all out for mere 158 runs in 33.3 overs.

However, India skipper Virat Kohli expressed disappointment after losing against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final but said that his team has just lost a game of cricket against a side which outplayed them.

Earlier in the day, the Uttarakhand Government has imposed Section 144 in Dehradun's Clock Tower and nearby area.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973 empowers a magistrate to prohibit an assembly of more than four people in an area.

Earlier also, several times chaos has been witnessed in this area after India- Pakistan match, but this is the first time when the government has imposed restriction in the area.

