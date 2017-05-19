Live| Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL Qualifier 2

While Rohit Sharma has been struggling with the bat, Gautam Gambhir has been on sublime form. (Photo: BCCI)

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Gautam Gambhir (c), Robin Uthappa (wk), Ishank Jaggi, Suryakumar Yadav, Colin de Grandhomme, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Umesh Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot

Mumbai Indians XI: Lendl Simmons, Parthiv Patel (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Ambati Rayudu, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Johnson, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

Toss:

Rohit sharma has won the toss, and has decided to field first.

Preview: We are at the business end of the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League, and it doesn’t get more serious than this. Two sides – Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, who have already won the title twice, are vying for an unprecedented third title.

Mumbai Indians have been on tremendous form this season, ending the league stage with 10 wins. Their batting unit has been impeccable this season, chasing the targets set for them seven out of 10 times so far. The likes of Parthiv Patel, Nitish Rana, Rohit Sharma, and Kieron Pollard impart a lot of fireworks to the top order.

They also have a long list of top quality bowlers, who can both take wickets, and stifle the runs. The presence of top quality death bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, and Mitchell McClenaghan makes their bowling lineup all the more formidable.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have played some exciting cricket during the season, with captain Gautam Gambhir leading the way with some innovative tactics.

The likes of Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, and Gambhir, have been instrumental for KKR with the bat, while Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, and Nathan Coultier-Nile have been devastating with the ball.