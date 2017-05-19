Sports, Cricket

Dinesh Karthik replaces injured Manish Pandey in India’s Champions Trophy squad

PTI
Published May 19, 2017, 9:09 am IST
Updated May 19, 2017, 9:09 am IST
Manish Pandey suffered a side strain during one of Kolkata Knight Riders' training sessions.
Dinesh Karthik was one of the five stand-byes and has been rewarded for his stupendous form in the domestic cricket last season. (Photo: AP)
 Dinesh Karthik was one of the five stand-byes and has been rewarded for his stupendous form in the domestic cricket last season. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Senior Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik on Thursday earned a recall to the Indian cricket team for the upcoming Champions Trophy after Manish Pandey was ruled out due to a side-strain.

Karthik was one of the five stand-byes and has been rewarded for his stupendous form in the domestic cricket last season.

Karthik, who will soon be celebrating his 32nd birthday, scored 607 runs during Tamil Nadu's victorious Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign, including a century in the final. His average was 86 plus and scored the runs at a strike rate of over 100.

He has also scored 704 runs in the Ranji Trophy and another 361 runs in IPL-10, capping off a consistent domestic season.

He last played for India against Afghanistan in the 2014 Asia Cup in Bangladesh.

Having played 23 Tests and 71 ODIs for India, Karthik pipped another glovesman Rishabh Pant, who was also a part of the reserves.

Incidentally, Karthik was a part of the Indian team which won the Champions Trophy, back in 2013.

Pandey had suffered a side strain during one of Kolkata Knight Riders' training sessions and was replaced by Ishank Jaggi during their Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Tags: dinesh karthik, manish pandey, team india, champions trophy 2017
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Virat Kohli will lead Team India in Champions Trophy 2017 as the team looks to defend the title India won under MS Dhoni in England in 2013. (Photo: BCCI)

BCCI, OPPO launch Virat Kohli-led Team India's new jersey for Champions Trophy

OPPO had won the rights to be Team India’s official sponsor by bidding $162 million for a five-year period starting in April 2017.
04 May 2017 2:24 PM

Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev hopeful of India defending Champions Trophy

"It (Kohli’s form) should not be a worry. I know his ability and talent. He will bounce back," Kapil Dev on Virat Kohli's form
17 May 2017 4:26 PM

Virat Kohli's form crucial for India's success in Champions Trophy: Ricky Ponting

India will begin their defence against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 4 in Birmingham before taking on Sri Lanka and South Africa.
15 May 2017 11:04 AM
There won’t be any shortage of support for Virat Kohli-led Team India as all the tickets for the Champions Trophy matches involving the defending champions India are sold out. (Photo: AFP)

Solid support guaranteed as tickets for India matches in Champions Trophy sold out

Over 15,000 tickets have been sold over the past one week for the ICC Champions Trophy to be held in England and Wales from June 1-18.
11 May 2017 8:52 PM

World Gallery

An anti-austerity rally in Greece's capital turned violent on Wednesday as a general strike halted flights, ferries and public transportation, and thousands joined protest marches across the country.

Greece austerity strike: Workers protest against pay cuts
Thousands of protesters gathered in front of a Jakarta prison in support of the former Christian governor imprisoned for two years for blasphemy against Islam.

Hundreds of supporters of jailed Christian governor Ahok rally in Indonesia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Colombo on Thursday on a two-day visit. The visit is mainly aimed at reinforcing the traditional connect between India and Sri Lanka.

In Sri Lanka for 2 days, Narendra Modi participates in Vesak Day celebrations
Russian President Vladimir Putin was present with a photograph of his father in a naval uniform. He stood with people carrying portraits of relatives who fought in World War II, during the Immortal Regiment march in Red Square, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday May 9, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Victory Day: Remembering Russian Red Army's sacrifice
South Koreans went to the polls on Tuesday to choose a new president after Park Geun-Hye was ousted and indicted for corruption, against a backdrop of high tensions with the nuclear-armed North. (Photo: AFP)

South Koreans vote for new president to succeed impeached Park
French voters went to the polls on Sunday to pick a new president, choosing between young centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a watershed election for the country and Europe. Polling day follows an unprecedented campaign marked by scandal, repeated surprises and a last-minute hacking attack on Macron, a 39-year-old who has never held elected office. (Photo: AFP)

French presidential elections: Voters choose between Le Pen, Macron
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: The moment teenage Mark Zuckerberg got accepted into Harvard

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
 

Dinesh Karthik replaces injured Manish Pandey in India’s Champions Trophy squad

Dinesh Karthik was one of the five stand-byes and has been rewarded for his stupendous form in the domestic cricket last season. (Photo: AP)
 

'Made in India' iPhones could cost $100 less, will hit shelves this month

Apple CEO Tim Cook (Photo: PTI)
 

NASA probes spot man-made 'bubble' around Earth

A certain type of communications—very low frequency (VLF) radio communications—have been found to interact with particles in space, affecting how and where they move. (Photo: NASA)
 

Don't erect a memorial, but plant a tree if you loved me: Dave said in his will

Late Environment minister Anil Madhav Dave. (Photo: File)
 

Final design of Apple iPhone 8 leaked?

Image: BGR
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Coulter-Nile not underestimating Mumbai Indians

Nathan Coulter-Nile celebrates a Sunrisers wicket. (Photo: R. SAMUEL)

It’s our destiny, says SRH’s Muttiah Muralitharan

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan at a media interaction on Thursday. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Mumbai’s power vs Knights’ resilience

Gautam Gambhir

IPL Qualifier 2, MI vs KKR: Preview, team news, probable starting XI and key players

Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir will look to get the better of each other in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2017. (Photo: BCCI)

Pakistan's Nawaz suspended for not reporting suspect approach

Mohammad Nawaz has played three Tests, nine one-day internationals and five Twenty20 matches for Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham