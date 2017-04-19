 LIVE !  :  David Warner and Zaheer Khan will be looking to get their winning habits back at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, in Hyderabad. (Photo: BCCI) Live | IPL 2017, SRH vs DD: David Warner, Zaheer Khan look to consolidate their spots
 
Sports, Cricket

Live | IPL 2017, SRH vs DD: David Warner, Zaheer Khan look to consolidate their spots

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 19, 2017, 7:41 pm IST
Updated Apr 19, 2017, 7:50 pm IST
Zaheer Khan-led Delhi Daredevils have had a bittersweet season so far, winning two and losing as many matches.
David Warner and Zaheer Khan will be looking to get their winning habits back at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, in Hyderabad. (Photo: BCCI)
 David Warner and Zaheer Khan will be looking to get their winning habits back at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, in Hyderabad. (Photo: BCCI)

Teams:

Delhi Daredevils XI: Sanju Samson, Sam Billings, Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Angelo Mathews, Chris Morris, Jayant Yadav, Pat Cummins, Amit Mishra, Zaheer Khan (c).

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Moises Henriques, Yuvraj Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul.

Toss:

David Warner has won the toss, and has decided to bat first.

Preview: David Warner will be looking to get his side bat to the winning ways, as Sunrisers Hyderabad get ready to welcome Delhi Daredevils to the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, in Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

Defendig champions Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a good start with a couple of early wins, but stumbled after that, registering losses against the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, the Zaheer Khan-led Delhi Daredevils have had a bittersweet season so far, winning two and losing as many matches.

While both the sides are in the top four of the Indian Premier League (IPL), they will be looking to consolidate their spot in the top half of the table.

Tags: ipl 2017, sunrisers hyderabad, delhi daredevils
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced a brilliant bowling performance to pick up a 5-for against Kings XI Punjab. (Photo: BCCI)

SRH vs KXIP: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 5-for inspires Sunrisers Hyderabad to thrilling win

Manan Vohra's brilliant effort of 95 off 50 balls was in vain, as Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to squeak through to the finish line.
17 Apr 2017 7:44 PM
KKR completed a remarkable comeback, to defeat SRH at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. (Photo: BCCI)

KKR vs SRH: Robin Uthappa heroics help KKR complete comeback win over SRH

Robin Uthappa was on fire at the Eden Gardens, as he hit four 6s and five 4s, on his way to 68 off 39 balls.
15 Apr 2017 3:29 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pro-Kannada outfits aiming for Karnataka bandh on Baahubali 2 release date

A still from the film.
 

If ever made, Sanjay Dutt would want to be a part of Sadak 2!

Sanjay Dutt
 

Video: Leopard runs amok in Odisha village, chases forest ranger off roof

The ranger was injured (Photo: YouTube)
 

Mr President, I'm sorry: Hillary texted Obama on election night, reveals book

Hillary Clinton (File Photo)
 

Rajnikanth wishes Tendulkar for his upcoming biopic ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’

Rajnikanth had wished Sachin Tendulkar the best of fortunes with the upcoming biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'. (Photo: AFP)
 

Battle of the Snapdragons: Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Xiaomi Mi 6

The chipset has support for QuickCharge 4, which is up to 25 per cent while managing 30 per cent better efficiency; so that extra speed won’t result in added heat.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Pakistan cricket fans react to Team India’s retirement gift for Shahid Afridi

Team India showed a great gesture, after Shahid Afridi announced his retirement from international cricket. (Photo:AFP)

Rajnikanth wishes Tendulkar for his upcoming biopic ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’

Rajnikanth had wished Sachin Tendulkar the best of fortunes with the upcoming biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'. (Photo: AFP)

Sreesanth's appeal for NOC to play in Scotland to be heard on Friday

Sreesanth has been banned for life by the Indian cricket board for his alleged involvement in IPL spot-fixing in 2013, but had been acquitted by the Delhi Police for want of evidence. (Photo: AP)

Watch: Mumbai Indians’ Tim Southee halts team bus on road for toilet break

While the entire Mumbai Indians unit had a good laugh at Tim Southee’s expense, the Kiwi pacer was sporting enough and did not get angry. (Photo: BCCI)

Universe Boss is still here and alive: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle, who returned to form with a smashing 77 against Gujarat Lions to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to 21-run win, also became the first cricketer to score 10,000 runs in Twenty20 cricket. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham