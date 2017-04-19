Live | IPL 2017, SRH vs DD: David Warner, Zaheer Khan look to consolidate their spots

David Warner and Zaheer Khan will be looking to get their winning habits back at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, in Hyderabad. (Photo: BCCI)

Teams:

Delhi Daredevils XI: Sanju Samson, Sam Billings, Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Angelo Mathews, Chris Morris, Jayant Yadav, Pat Cummins, Amit Mishra, Zaheer Khan (c).

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Moises Henriques, Yuvraj Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul.

Toss:

David Warner has won the toss, and has decided to bat first.

Preview: David Warner will be looking to get his side bat to the winning ways, as Sunrisers Hyderabad get ready to welcome Delhi Daredevils to the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, in Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

Defendig champions Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a good start with a couple of early wins, but stumbled after that, registering losses against the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, the Zaheer Khan-led Delhi Daredevils have had a bittersweet season so far, winning two and losing as many matches.

While both the sides are in the top four of the Indian Premier League (IPL), they will be looking to consolidate their spot in the top half of the table.