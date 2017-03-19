 BREAKING !  :  Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: ANI/Twitter) UP govt will work for all section of society without bias: CM Yogi Adityanath
 
Sports, Cricket

Pujara double, Saha ton put India in complete command

PTI
Published Mar 19, 2017, 7:02 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2017, 7:15 pm IST
With a substantial lead of 152 in their kitty, Indian bowlers then went all out as Australia were tottering at 23 for 2 at stumps.
The match has undoubtedly been set up by Pujara's (202) marathon vigil which lasted for more than 11 hours (672 minutes). (Photo: PTI)
 The match has undoubtedly been set up by Pujara's (202) marathon vigil which lasted for more than 11 hours (672 minutes). (Photo: PTI)

Ranchi: Cheteshwar Pujara's marathon double hundred complemented by Wriddhiman Saha's dogged century put India in complete command with an imposing total of 603 for 9 against Australia on the fourth day of the third Test.

With a substantial lead of 152 in their kitty, Indian bowlers then went all out as Australia were tottering at 23 for 2 when stumps were drawn.

Ravindra Jadeja (2/6) got a couple of deliveries to land on the rough and breach through the defences of David Warner (14) and Nathan Lyon (2).

An overjoyed Virat Kohli was seen patting his heavily strapped injured shoulder after Warner's dismissal, an obvious reference to Glenn Maxwell's mocking on Saturday.

The match has undoubtedly been set up by Pujara's (202) marathon vigil which lasted for more than 11 hours (672 minutes).

He faced 525 deliveries – most by any Indian batsman in an innings surpassing Rahul Dravid's Indian record of 495 balls against Pakistan at Rawalpindi back in 2004.

The Saurashtra right-hander hit 21 boundaries in his third Test double hundred adding a record 199 runs for the seventh wicket stand which could well prove to be a game-changer.

Wriddhiman also played his part to perfection en route his career-best score of 117.

This was the third Test century for the wicketkeeper-batsman, who has now cemented his place in the team. He faced 233 balls hitting eight fours and a six.

Jadeja (54, 55 balls) used the long handle to good effect and stretched the lead to 150 plus with the Australian bowlers finding little assistance from the surface.

Left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe sent down a record 77 overs picking 3/196 in the process. The number of overs bowled by O'Keefe is highest by an overseas bowler on Indian soil.

Comeback man Pat Cummins was the most successful bowler bagging 4/106 in 39 overs. It was a laudable effort considering the pace at which he bowls and the fact that he was playing Test cricket after a long time.

But Nathan Lyon (1/163 in 46 overs) was a disappointment once again.

The Indian team did not waver from their safety first approach as 243 runs were scored in the 80 overs that they batted on the day.

The idea was to out-bat the opposition and take the game into the final day which they have successfully done.

Australia, with their strong batting line-up, would be hoping that they can bat out for a draw on the final day before going for the jugular in Dharamsala.

But a fifth day pitch is likely to ask a few tough questions as they still need 129 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Number 8 Wriddhiman oozed maturity as he complemented Pujara's solidity with his calm demeanour. Pujara-Wriddhiman had two wicketless sessions.

Pujara finally ran out of steam for a simple catch to Glenn Maxwell at short midwicket.

Contrary to prediction, the fourth day pitch of MS Dhoni's home venue held up as spinners extracted turn from the roughs while pacers had to rely on reverse swing.

The benign nature of the surface would seem to be a draw on the cards but Jadeja, who grabbed a first innings fifer would be tempted to exploit the roughs after his twin bursts in a big Test for the visitors to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on the final day on Monday.

Resuming on 390 for 6 under overcast conditions, Pujara and Saha refused to get out and left Aussies all the more frustrated with their profligate use of DRS.

Wriddhiman got to his third Test century with an easy glance to square leg in the first ball after tea, while three overs it was Pujara's turn to get to his third double ton as the duo went on and on.

If their dogged partnership was not enough, India piled on the Aussies misery by successfully using referrals twice – when Wriddhiman was on 19 and Pujara on 157.

Australia were left frustrated more when their review for a catch off a sweep shot of Saha in the last over before lunch was overturned.

On 59, Wriddhiman went for a sweep and was beaten by the extra bounce and the bat did not have an edge hitting only the ground as umpire Ian Gould ruled out the appeal.

Steve Smith and Co however went for a referral and lost a review as the Aussies struggled to break the partnership.

Wriddhiman, on 19, survived Pat Cummins' first ball with India successfully using the review to deny the comeback pacer his fifth wicket.

He was given leg before by umpire Chris Gaffaney but referral showed the ball was missing leg by a few centimetres.

The next ball, Wriddhiman responded with a boundary, a classical cover drive as the duo brought up 50 partnership under floodlights with conditions overcast and hazy.

Approaching his 50, Wriddhiman broke the shackles and stepped out to hit Lyon over midwicket.

Wriddhiman was dropped on 51, trying to cut, beaten by the extra bounce of O'Keefe, and replays showed, he had a faint edge only to be dropped by wicketkeeper Wade.

Pujara, who also has two double tons, posted his second 150 in Tests in 391 balls guiding Lyon for a single as the whole team gave him a standing applause.

In the next over, Pujara's edge off O'Keefe flew down the slip cordon past Smith as nothing went for Australia in the wicketless first session.

Overnight 130, Pujara who has three triple hundreds in first class cricket, remained focused throughout and restrained from playing any risky shot which was the hallmark of his innings.

Pujara later overcame his the record of his 'role model' Dravid who had faced 495 balls in his 270 against Pakistan in April 2004.

It was a throwback to their 316-run unbroken second innings partnership in Rest of India's Irani Cup earlier this year, Pujara and Saha looked indefatigable and refused to get out after India resumed on 390/6 under overcast conditions.

Australia took the new ball after lunch with Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins bowling in tandem but Pujara and Saha's patient approach on an eased-out wicket continued to elude them the breakthrough.

The Aussie pace duo tested the duo with rising deliveries, with one by Cummins hitting Saha's chest but the wicketkeeper batsman remained unperturbed and posted his second century in four Tests, with the last one coming against Bangaldesh in Hyderabad last month.

 

Tags: cheteshwar pujara, wriddhiman saha, ravindra jadeja, india vs australia
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

Related Stories

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 202 runs off 525 balls as he and Wriddhiman Saha (117) made sure India get past Australia’s first-inning total of 451. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4: Pujara, Saha steal the show, Jadeja makes merry

Australia 23/2 at stumps, trail India by 129 runs; Cheteshwar Pujara (202), Wriddhiman Saha (117); Ravindra Jadeja (2/6).
19 Mar 2017 9:12 AM
The frustration was clearly there for everyone to see, as Josh Hazlewood had an angry exchange of words with Wriddhiman Saha. (Photo: BCCI)

Watch: Josh Hazlewood, Wriddhiman Saha mince no words in verbal battle

Wriddhiman Saha frustrated the Australian bowlers with a record seventh wicket partnership of 199 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara.
19 Mar 2017 4:09 PM
Umpire Chris Gaffaney seemed to give Cheteshwar Pujara out, before going on to scratch his head, instead of raising his finger. (Photo: BCCI/ Screengrab)

Watch: How Umpire Chris Gaffaney almost gave Cheteshwar Pujara out by mistake

Umpire Chris Gaffaney’s dual decision on Cheteshwar Pujara left everybody completely flummoxed.
19 Mar 2017 2:41 PM

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Here's why Pornhub wants people to have sex dressed as pandas

The videos have got over one lakh views in one day (Photo: Pornhub)
 

You’re not even called for Adityanath's swearing-in: Lalu mocks Sushil Kumar

This is not the first time Sushil Kumar Modi has took potshots on Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4: Pujara, Saha steal the show, Jadeja makes merry

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 202 runs off 525 balls as he and Wriddhiman Saha (117) made sure India get past Australia’s first-inning total of 451. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Ilayaraja sends SPB legal notice for singing his songs sans permission

Ilayaraja is yet to comment on the controversy.
 

Video: Courageous woman fights out of devastating mudslide in Peru

The woman was caught in a whirlpool (Photo: YouTube)
 

Kerala: Dog sacrifices life fighting cobra to save elderly couple

The owner is a retired government official (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Bangladesh earn historic win against Sri Lanka in its 100th Test

Captain Mushfiqur Rahim guided Bangladesh to the victory with 22 unbeaten runs. (Photo: AP)

Watch: Josh Hazlewood, Wriddhiman Saha mince no words in verbal battle

The frustration was clearly there for everyone to see, as Josh Hazlewood had an angry exchange of words with Wriddhiman Saha. (Photo: BCCI)

Watch: How Umpire Chris Gaffaney almost gave Cheteshwar Pujara out by mistake

Umpire Chris Gaffaney seemed to give Cheteshwar Pujara out, before going on to scratch his head, instead of raising his finger. (Photo: BCCI/ Screengrab)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni leaves separately after Jharkhand's semi-final defeat

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has been travelling with the Jharkhand team and also staying at the team hotel, travelled back from the Vijay Hazare Trophy game against Bengal, in his private car. (Photo: PTI)

MS Dhoni registers FIR after losing 3 mobile phones in New Delhi

MS Dhoni’s mobile phone was lost when the Welcome Hotel, in which the Jharkhand cricket team was staying to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal against Bengal, caught fire. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham