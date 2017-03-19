 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara, who notched up his 11th Test ton on Day 3 of the third Test in Ranchi, will play a big role as India aim to go past Australia’s first innings total of 451 on Day 4. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4: Pujara, Saha hold key to India's big lead
 
Sports, Cricket

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 19, 2017, 9:12 am IST
Updated Mar 19, 2017, 10:02 am IST
Score: India 378/6; Cheteshwar Pujara (138*), Wriddhiman Saha (28*).
Cheteshwar Pujara, who notched up his 11th Test ton on Day 3 of the third Test in Ranchi, will play a big role as India aim to go past Australia’s first innings total of 451 on Day 4. (Photo: BCCI)
India 378/6 from 137 overs:

Pujara and Saha have brought up 50-run stand as India move closer to 380-run mark. Although Saha was adjudged out LBW by on-field umpire, the decision was eventually overturned as the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman opted for a review. Meanwhile, Pujara is doing what he does the best; playing solid cricket and not offering Australia any chance. Good start for India on Day 4.

Ranchi: A lot will depend on how Cheteshwar Pujara and the Indian lower middle order as the Virat Kohli-led side looks to get past Australia first innings total of 451 and secure a significant lead as they resume play on the overnight score of 360 for 6, 91 runs behind Australia's total, on Day 4 of the third Test in MS Dhoni’s hometown on Sunday.

However, it won’t be a walk in the park as Pat Cummins, who has been easily Australia’s best bowler in this Test, will be looking to carry forward his good work and trouble the Indian batsmen alongside Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Steve O’Keefe and Glenn Maxwell.

While both the team had their share of dominance through the first 3 days of the Test, the match has remained in balance. However, Day 4 could well open up the third Test at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) International Stadium and the Indian fans will be delighted if happens to be in Team India’s favour.

