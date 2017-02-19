Sports, Cricket

India A vs Australia: Shreyas Iyer punishes Aussies with unbeaten 202 in drawn game

PTI
Published Feb 19, 2017, 7:15 pm IST
Updated Feb 19, 2017, 7:29 pm IST
Along with Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Iyer shared a 138-run stand for the seventh wicket.
The morning’s play belonged to Iyer and Gowtham – who used the bat like a club and smashed Lyon for four huge sixes, to dent his confidence a bit ahead of the Test series opener. (Photo: PTI)
 The morning’s play belonged to Iyer and Gowtham – who used the bat like a club and smashed Lyon for four huge sixes, to dent his confidence a bit ahead of the Test series opener. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Young batsman Shreyas Iyer pounded the Australian bowlers with his career-best unbeaten 202 in the three-day warm-up game between India A and the visitors ended in a draw at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai, on Sunday.

Iyer, who resumed at overnight 85, completed his century in 10 minutes and put the Aussie attack, especially spinners Nathan Lyon and Stephen O’Keefe, to the sword.

Along with Krishnappa Gowtham, he shared a 138-run stand for the seventh wicket.

The 22-year-old Mumbai batsman, who has now made nine first class hundreds, punished the Australian bowlers with 27 hits to the fence and seven over the ropes, all off Lyon and O’Keefe, to remain unconquered after batting for 306 minutes.

He had also scored exactly 100 in a two-day warm-up game against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.

Gowtham made a whirlwind 74 in 68 balls smashing 10 fours and four sixes, to help the home team reply strongly to the visitors’ first innings total of 469 for seven declared.

India A were all out for 403, conceding a lead of 66 runs to Australia, who scored 110 for four wickets in their second innings before the game ended with mutual consent.

O’Keefe (19 in 71 balls) and Matthew Wade (6) were the not out batsmen at the end.

The visitors must feel disappointed ahead of four-Test rubber commencing in Pune on February 23 with the twin failure of openers David Warner, who made 25 and 35, and Matt Renshaw (11 and 10) as well as the huge number of runs given away by spinners Lyon (4 for 162) and O’Keefe (3 for 101).

The morning’s play belonged to Iyer and Gowtham – who used the bat like a club and smashed Lyon for four huge sixes, to dent his confidence a bit ahead of the Test series opener.

Iyer remained unconquered and caught the eye with his assured stroke-play, both off spin as well as against pace.

He also bettered his 200 made in October 2015 in the Ranji game against Punjab at the nearby Wankhede Stadium.

Just as he had done in the morning when racing from overnight 85 to 100 with a flurry of fours off speedster Jackson Bird, Iyer galloped from 184 to 202 with the help of four fours in one over from left-arm spinner O’Keefe before the India A innings came to an end.

He and Gowtham stole the limelight with some brilliant batting as India A reached 347 for 6 at lunch by adding 171 runs in just 32 overs, to the chagrin of the visitors.

The home team lost two wickets before Gowtham, who was unable to bowl in the Australia innings due to a hamstring injury, hammered off spinner Lyon for four sixes on way to his half century off just 43 balls.

Tags: india a vs australia, shreyas iyer, steve smith
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Shreyas Iyer smashed 5 sixes and 7 fours in an almost run-a-ball innings to remain unconquered on 85 in a team score of 176 for 4 in 51 overs. (Photo: PTI)

Shreyas Iyer stands out after Australia pile up big total against India A

Shreyas Iyer’s innings was the pick of the India 'A' reply after Australia declared their innings at 469 for 7.
18 Feb 2017 6:32 PM
Steve Smith (L) and Shaun Marsh in action against India 'A' in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Batting with Steve Smith helps calm nerves in difficult conditions: Shaun Marsh

Shaun Marsh and Steve Smith notched up centuries in the warm-up game against India 'A' in Mumbai.
17 Feb 2017 6:53 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Trump gets Photoshop treatment once again as Redditors decided to image Tiny Trump in hillarious settings (Photo: Reddit)

This new Photoshop trend about 'Tiny Trumps' will crack you up
The Pacific Ridley sea turtles come annually to lay over 110 eggs each at the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles nest at Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar
The Dubai Street Art initiative is a government-funded project to revive some colour in the city. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art adds life and colour to walls in Dubai
Creative photographer Akhil Suhas decided on using Gandalf as he was watching the Lord of the Rings series when looking for a theme for his holiday in New Zealand. He chose random people around to dress in the costume and be his subject in the photos. (Photos: Instagram/AkhilSuhas)

'Gandalf in New Zealand' themed pictures by creative photographer is breathtaking
More often than not, the person behind a woman’s perfect Instagram shot is a man. Yet many of these guys remain unsung heroes in the ‘shares and likes’ obsessed world of social media. But the 'Boyfriends of Instagram' page aims to change that. (Photo: Facebook)

This social media page is dedicated to the dudes behind the camera
The Salon Du Chocolat held in different cities each year showcases chocolate in fashion, art and cuisine (Photo: Facebook)

Treat your eyes to a chocolaty delight from Brussels this V-day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Uncapped Indians in spotlight as IPL auction looms

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to defend their IPL title. (Photo: IPL)
 

ICC Women's WC qualifiers: India thrash Pakistan to reach final

India have now qualified for the final. (Photo: ICC)
 

Doctor called 'vagina whisperer' holds 'designer vagina conclave' in NY

The surgeries are primarily meant to make women feel sexier (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2017: Mitchell Starc pulls out of IPL, not to play for RCB

A file photo of Mitchell Starc. (Photo: Cricket Australia)
 

A drug for depression causes people to binge on sex and gambling

The firm has been sued over 'life-ruining' side effects (Photo: YouTube/AFP)
 

Video: Skydiver shows sharp reflexes to save child falling from counter

Saved the child in the nick of time (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Improving game under pressure the main target for Ben Stokes in IPL 2017

Ben Stokes will kick off with a base price of USD 250,000 at the 2017 IPL Auctions. (Photo: AFP)

Asela Gunaratne fireworks win T20 series for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka remain unbeaten in five T20Is in Australia. (Photo: CA)

IPL 2017: CoA bars top BCCI officials from attending players' auction

IPL 2017 players' auction scheduled to be held on Monday in Bengaluru. (Photo: IPL)

AB de Villiers gets South Africa home against New Zealand with a ball to spare

AB de Villiers made 37 off 34 balls. (Photo: CSA)

ICC Women's WC qualifiers: India thrash Pakistan to reach final

India have now qualified for the final. (Photo: ICC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham