Shedding weight was Virat Kohli’s turning point: Dav Whatmore

Chennai: Australia coach Dav Whatmore who was at the helm when Virat Kohli led Indian colts to World Cup triumph in 2008 said the biggest turning point in the career of the country’s current superstar came after he shed a few kilograms.

“During his U-19 days, he was a little plump. What has made Kohli stand out is his desire to achieve excellence. It takes a lot of discipline to lose weight and get stronger. And he is reaping the rewards for the hard work now,” said Whatmore, who has shifted his base to Chennai to work as the director of a cricket academy launched by Sri Ramachandra Arthroscopy and Sports Sciences Centre, a BCCI-accredited facility.

Though Kohli “carried an extra bit of weight” during his formative years, Whatmore said he never cut any corner when it came to fielding drills or throwing himself on the field. “He embraced challenges. The skills were there and so was the mental strength,” he added.

Whatmore said Kohli led by example during the U-19 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur. “He did fail a few times during the tournament and I remember having a little chat with him. It was to address the issue of looking to bat through the 50-over mark, not just getting quick runs and getting out early,” recalled Whatmore, who has coached all the sub-continental teams.

Kohli comes across as a brash and in-your-face skipper who speaks his heart out, but Whatmore said the Indian’s man-management skills are often underplayed. Ashwin the MVP in world cricket. Whatmore has worked closely with Muthiah Muralitharan, but he said India’s R. Ashwin scores over the Sri Lankan for his all-round ability. “Ashwin is one of the most valuable players in world cricket now. He is not only a match-winner with the ball, but also has the ability to make the ton at No.6,” said Whatmore.