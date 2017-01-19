Sports, Cricket

Shedding weight was Virat Kohli’s turning point: Dav Whatmore

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | C SANTOSH KUMAR
Published Jan 19, 2017, 1:27 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2017, 9:55 am IST
Whatmore said Kohli led by example during the U-19 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur
Dav Whatmore
 Dav Whatmore

Chennai: Australia coach Dav Whatmore who was at the helm when Virat Kohli led Indian colts to World Cup triumph in 2008 said the biggest turning point in the career of the country’s current superstar came after he shed a few kilograms.

“During his U-19 days, he was a little plump. What has made Kohli stand out is his desire to achieve excellence. It takes a lot of discipline to lose weight and get stronger. And he is reaping the rewards for the hard work now,” said Whatmore, who has shifted his base to Chennai to work as the director of a cricket academy launched by Sri Ramachandra Arthroscopy and Sports Sciences Centre, a BCCI-accredited facility.

Though Kohli “carried an extra bit of weight” during his formative years, Whatmore said he never cut any corner when it came to fielding drills or throwing himself on the field. “He embraced challenges. The skills were there and so was the mental strength,” he added.

Whatmore said Kohli led by example during the U-19 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur. “He did fail a few times during the tournament and I remember having a little chat with him. It was to address the issue of looking to bat through the 50-over mark, not just getting quick runs and getting out early,” recalled Whatmore, who has coached all the sub-continental teams.

Kohli comes across as a brash and in-your-face skipper who speaks his heart out, but Whatmore said the Indian’s man-management skills are often underplayed. Ashwin the MVP in world cricket. Whatmore has worked closely with Muthiah Muralitharan, but he said India’s R. Ashwin scores over the Sri Lankan for his all-round ability. “Ashwin is one of the most valuable players in world cricket now. He is not only a match-winner with the ball, but also has the ability to make the ton at No.6,” said Whatmore.

Tags: dav whatmore, virat kohli, india vs england

Related Stories

Kohli’s sensational 122 helped India overhaul the steep target of 351 against England. (Photo: AFP)

Video: Must listen rap song on Indian skipper Virat Kohli

The song is based on popular Bollywood songs and celebrates Kohli's aggressive batting.
18 Jan 2017 4:32 PM
Jake Ball is planning to use the short ball to disrupt the rhythm of India skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: AFP)

Here's how England plans to unsettle Virat Kohli in the second ODI

Kohli had blasted a gritty 122 after being 63-4 to overhaul a stiff target of 351 in the opening game of the three-match ODI series at Pune.
18 Jan 2017 1:20 PM
Both batsmen were seen practicing hitting sixes ahead of the second ODI. (Photo: Screengrab)

Video: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni practice hitting sixes ahead of second ODI

Virat Kohli produced another gem on Sunday to help India beat England by three wickets in the first one-day international.
18 Jan 2017 12:52 PM
Yousuf said he rates Tendulkar higher than Kohli because of the era in which the

Sachin Tendulkar much better player than Virat Kohli: Muhammad Yousuf

Muhammad Yousuf rates Sachin Tendulkar as a better performer than Virat Kohli despite the current India captain's recent astounding form.
18 Jan 2017 10:18 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Christopher Boffoli is a Seattle-based artist who has made art out of food look more creative than people can ever imagine in his series 'Food for Thought' on his site 'Big Appetite' (Photo: Christopher Boffoli)

Artist makes innovative 'arty' situations with food
NASA released images of the most affected places in the world due to climate change and the pictures are scary. (Photo: Tumblr/NASA)

NASA shares shocking images of changes on Earth over the years
Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Buffalo fights mark harvest festivals in Assam and Nepal
Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Flying kites to a dip in the holy river mark Makar Sankranti in India
Photographer dad Aaron Sheldon takes photos of his son as an astronaut to depict every child's dream but in unusual settings with a different perspective. (Photo: Aaron Sheldon/smallstepsaregiantleaps)

Photographer takes pictures of every child's 'astronaut' dream in unusual places
The Swtizerland Light Festival 2017 is in its second year is celebrated in the city of Morat by illuminating all the buildings and various props on the street. (Photo: AP)

Switzerland light festival illuminates the streets of Morat
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone bug crashes phone with rainbow emoji

A screen grab from the YouTube video explaining the iPhone bug.
 

Priyanka crowned favourite dramatic TV actress at People's Choice Awards!

Priyanka Chopra (Photo: AP)
 

Mona Lisa ties the knot with beau Vikrant in 'Bigg Boss' house

Bigg Boss show witnesses a fairy tale wedding.
 

Xiaomi could release new Redmi 4 with thin bezel

Xiaomi Redmi 4 smartphone.
 

Yes, I gave the Rapid Fire questions to him: KJo admits cheating on his KWK show

Karan Johar from his television hit show, Koffee with Karan
 

Watch: Baba Ramdev wrestles, beats Olympic medallist 12-0

Baba Ramdev, who performed 'Surya Namaskar' before starting his bout, defeated Andrey Stadnik 12-0 in the promotional bout of the 2017 Pro Wrestling League. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Fans left disappointed as most Indian players skip practice ahead of Cuttack ODI

England side, facing a must-win situation to keep themselves afloat in the three-match series, had a full practice session. (Photo: AP)

Diet change gave Kedar Jadhav the power

Kedar Jadhav

Will Virat Kohli opt for Amit Mishra over Ravichandran Ashwin?

At the moment, it looks like Mishra would have to play the waiting game. (Photo: PTI)

HCA club moves court against polls

Hyderabad Cricket Association

High-flying India aim to clinch series vs England in 2nd ODI

India now are the only team to have chased 350-plus thrice. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham