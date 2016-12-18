Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 3: India look to post strong reply in Chennai

India: 97/0 from 28 overs

Fifty! KL Rahul brings up his fifty with a double off Broad's bowling. A very welcome fifty, first of the series. India trail by 379 runs.

India: 81/0 from 25 overs

India now trail by 396 runs. Rahul is looking in a very good touch and have smashed two sixes off Dawson's bowling, he's 5 runs away from his fifty.

India: 62/0 from 21 overs

We are underway. Liam Dawson bowled the first over. Stuart Broad will bowl the second over of the day. India trail by 415 runs.

Chennai: Welcome to Day 3 of fifth and final Test between Indian and England in Chennai.

India will look to continue their good start in the first innings after they finished the second day's play at 60/0 in return to England's massive 477. KL Rahul (30) and Parthiv Patel (29) will resume batting for India.

The second day belonged to the visitors as lower order English batsmen ensured that they make a strong start to the final Test in the series, which they have already lost 3-0.

India managed to scalp three wickets in the first session on Day 2, but Adil Rashid (60) and Liam Dawson (66 not out) frustrated India after Moeen Ali (146) and Joe Root (88) laid a solid foundation for England’s big total.

England were 321 for 7 when Moeen got out. However, the last three wickets added 156 runs to set up a mammoth total before India.