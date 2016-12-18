 LIVE !  :  Parthiv Patel. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 3: India look to post strong reply in Chennai
 
Sports, Cricket

Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 3: India look to post strong reply in Chennai

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 18, 2016, 9:01 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2016, 10:08 am IST
India finished Day 2 at 60/0 and trail the English team by 417 runs. England posted a massive 477 in the first innings.
Parthiv Patel. (Photo: PTI)
 Parthiv Patel. (Photo: PTI)

India: 97/0 from 28 overs

Fifty! KL Rahul brings up his fifty with a double off Broad's bowling. A very welcome fifty, first of the series. India trail by 379 runs.

India: 81/0 from 25 overs

India now trail by 396 runs. Rahul is looking in a very good touch and have smashed two sixes off Dawson's bowling, he's 5 runs away from his fifty.

India: 62/0 from 21 overs

We are underway. Liam Dawson bowled the first over. Stuart Broad will bowl the second over of the day. India trail by 415 runs.

Chennai: Welcome to Day 3 of fifth and final Test between Indian and England in Chennai.

India will look to continue their good start in the first innings after they finished the second day's play at 60/0 in return to England's massive 477. KL Rahul (30) and Parthiv Patel (29) will resume batting for India.

The second day belonged to the visitors as lower order English batsmen ensured that they make a strong start to the final Test in the series, which they have already lost 3-0.

India managed to scalp three wickets in the first session on Day 2, but Adil Rashid (60) and Liam Dawson (66 not out) frustrated India after Moeen Ali (146) and Joe Root (88) laid a solid foundation for England’s big total.

England were 321 for 7 when Moeen got out. However, the last three wickets added 156 runs to set up a mammoth total before India.

Tags: chennai test, india vs england, live score
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Umesh Yadav toiled in the Chennai Test, managing to pick up only two wickets. (Photo: AP)

Very difficult to bowl as there is not much in track: Umesh Yadav

England scored 477 in their first innings with significant contribution from the lower-order.
17 Dec 2016 8:42 PM
A wayward throw by Virat Kohli may have resulted in bad news for Liam Dawson. (Photo: PTI)

Video: Virat Kohli almost knocks over England player with his throw

The umpires had to rush-in, to diffuse the situation as things got heated up on the field.
17 Dec 2016 7:24 PM
Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid put up 108-run stand to power England to 477-run total in the first innings of the fifth and final Test against India. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2: India 60/0 after England pile on impressive 477

England’s lower-order dashed India’s hope to wrap up England’s innings quickly on Day 2 of the fifth Test.
17 Dec 2016 5:29 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous celebrities were snapped at various locations and events on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Kangana, Alia, Malaika, other stars grab eyeballs
Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha launched Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush's new book in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan, Sonakshi launch Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush's book
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen promoting their upcoming film 'OK Jaanu' in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Aditya keep it casual while promoting OK Jaanu
Several celebrities were snapped as they made an apperance at various events on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Ram Charan, Pooja, other stars make a fashion statement
Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati and Amala Paul were snapped at the South Scope Lifestyle Awards on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah, Rana, Amala up the style quotient at awards show
Malaika Arora Khan, Vidyut Jammwal and Rahul Khanna were snapped at the launch of a car in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika, Vidyut, Rahul look classy at event
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambassador Salman Khan launches BMC's Open Defecation Free drive

Salman Khan while speaking o the press and media. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Hyderabad: Foetus taken out from baby’s belly

(Representational Image)
 

'Unpresidented' Trump tweet on China sets off deluge of mockery

US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

MP: Rs 1 crore deposited in labourer's account; bank says it's 'mistake'

Asaram Vishwakarma, the labourer, learnt about the fortune sitting in his account with the Bank of India branch when he received an Income Tax notice dated November 30, seeking explanation. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Video: Virat Kohli almost knocks over England player with his throw

A wayward throw by Virat Kohli may have resulted in bad news for Liam Dawson. (Photo: PTI)
 

Salman Khan drops in to check on Iulia during her rehearsals

Salman Khan with Iulia Vantur
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2: English tail stings India

India’s Lokesh Rahul plays a shot during the second day of the fifth Test against England. (Photo: E.K. Sanjay)

Very difficult to bowl as there is not much in track: Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav toiled in the Chennai Test, managing to pick up only two wickets. (Photo: AP)

Kapil Dev all praise for R Ashwin

Kapil Dev

Liam Dawson happy on debut knock

Liam Dawson

Scrap toss and leg-byes: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham