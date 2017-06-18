ICC Champions Trophy final 2017: Weather forecast for India versus Pakistan final

Arch-rivals and Asian neighbours, India and Pakistan square off in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final at The Oval on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

London: India versus Pakistan in an ICC tournament final is cricket’s governing body’s dream-case scenario just that it will be played out in real as Virat Kohli and Co square off against arch-rivals Sarfraz Ahmed’s unit at The Oval in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final in London on Sunday.

The fans will overflow the stadiums. There won’t be any shortage of passion on the field, in the stands, in the dressing room and everywhere the ardent cricket fans are going to watch the match.

While the UK weather has its quirks and can change its moods at a drop of a hat, as per the latest weather forecast, the maximum chances of rain are seven per cent.

(Photo: Screengrab from accuweather website)

The weather for most part of the day will be mostly sunny, very warm and muggy with minimal chances of rain 30 minutes before the toss (10.00 AM local time, 2.00 PM IST) till the scheduled start of play (11.00 AM local time, 3.00 PM IST).

The chances of rain though drop down in the afternoon with absolutely no possibility of rain 2 PM (local time) onwards.

