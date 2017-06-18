Sports, Cricket

Abysmal India come crashing down against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy final

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMEYA TILAK
Published Jun 18, 2017, 9:43 pm IST
Updated Jun 18, 2017, 9:55 pm IST
Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan thumped Virat Kohli’s India by 180 runs to win their maiden ICC Champions Trophy at The Oval.
While Fakhar Zaman will long be remembered for his fantastic hundred in the final, it was Mohammed Amir, who dashed India’s hopes of chasing down a big total in the ICC Champions Trophy final at The Oval. (Photo: AP)
 While Fakhar Zaman will long be remembered for his fantastic hundred in the final, it was Mohammed Amir, who dashed India’s hopes of chasing down a big total in the ICC Champions Trophy final at The Oval. (Photo: AP)

London: Everything that could go wrong, did do wrong for India as Pakistan silenced their critics, gave their fans a pleasant surprise, and handed India a thumping –run defeat to clinch their maiden ICC Champions Trophy title at The Oval in London on Sunday.

India won the toss and perhaps that was the only thing they won in addition to Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s fine bowling display and Hardik Pandya’s fifty. Otherwise, everything went amiss. Spinners – R Ashwin (10-0-70-0), Ravindra Jadeja (8-0-67-0) and Kedar Jadhav (3-0-27-1) leaked 164 runs in 21 overs and scalped just a wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah missed his line, length and step as he conceded 68 from his 9 overs and while Pandya had one of his better bowling days in the tournament that was never going to be enough as Pakistan marched towards 338 runs.

India missed direct hits when it mattered, they bowled no-balls when batsman (read Fakhar Zaman) edged and got caught, bowled negative lines in pursuit of containing Pakistan openers and although Pandya hit some meaty blows to score a fastest half-century in ICC ODI event final, it was too little too late.

While India had chased down targets over 340 in ODIs with consummate ease in the past, Mohammed Amir, who missed the England semifinal due to back spasms, made sure India didn’t in the all-important final.

Amir was fearsome and two from India’s top three run-getters in the tournament – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – felt the heat, courtesy his good bowling and some poor shot making before Shikhar Dhawan got out edging one to the keeper and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed.

Yuvraj, despite that cover drive of his, never looked at ease at the crease and was trapped before the wickets before Hasan Ali got the better of MS Dhoni. Kedar joined the bandwagon as Shadab scalped his second.

Pandya was brave and he entertained but his chaotic run-out, following a mix-up with Jadeja, was pretty much summed how India performed today in the field.
Mohammed Amir stretching his arms and running past the batsman is one of the sights to be watched. Breathtaking, if you are a cricket fan and not much so if you are supporting the opposition he is up against.

Indian fans were made to feel the Amir run as he ruptured India’s batting right at the start of chase. He has some history with England and he added another chapter in that story; a chapter Pakistan and the entire cricketing fraternity will remember for a long time.

Tags: icc champions trophy, india vs pakistan, the oval
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Related Stories

Mohammad Amir ran through the India top order like a hot knife through butter. (Photo: AP)

Ind vs Pak: Pakistan hand India 180-run drubbing to clinch ICC Champions Trophy

Pakistan completed an all-round performance over India, to win their maiden Champions Trophy title.
18 Jun 2017 1:43 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Abysmal India come crashing down against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy final

While Fakhar Zaman will long be remembered for his fantastic hundred in the final, it was Mohammed Amir, who dashed India’s hopes of chasing down a big total in the ICC Champions Trophy final at The Oval. (Photo: AP)
 

Dog serves at Orlando airport for 5 years; honoured with retirement party

The pup was surrounded by her furry friends, according to the airport which documented the party on social media. (Photo: Twitter/Orlando Intl Airport)
 

Delhi man inspired by Yoga swallows metal plates, tubelights

The things remained in his stomach for nine years (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: SRK’s Harry confides in Anushka’s Sejal that he is a lecherous man!

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in a still from the teaser.
 

Indian-American to name hotel chain ‘American Idea’ after Trump’s campaign

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: File)
 

Witty bar sign trying to deal with rude customers wins the internet

The sign was shared on Reddit (Photo: YouTube/Reddit)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy final, Ind vs Pak: Zaman ton helps Pakistan set mamoth target

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman celebrates after scoring a century during the ICC Champions Trophy final between Pakistan and India. (Photo: AP)

ICC Champions Trophy: Sourav Ganguly surrounded by Pakistan fans; video

A video has gone viral showing some of the Pakistani fans going overboard and heckling Sourav Ganguly. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Pak: Pakistan hand India 180-run drubbing to clinch ICC Champions Trophy

Mohammad Amir ran through the India top order like a hot knife through butter. (Photo: AP)

ICC Champions Trophy final, India vs Pakistan: Players to watch out for

Team India captain Virat Kohli will look to defend the Champions Trophy title when they meet Pakistan in the final. (Photo: AFP)

ICC Champions Trophy: India-Pakistan clash bigger than Ashes: Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham