 LIVE !  :  Both Gujarat Lions and Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the bottom of the Indian Premier League. (Photo: BCCI) Live| IPL 2017, GL vs RCB: Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli look to get back to winning ways
 
Sports, Cricket

Live| IPL 2017, GL vs RCB: Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli look to get back to winning ways

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 18, 2017, 7:27 pm IST
Updated Apr 18, 2017, 7:32 pm IST
AB de Villier will miss out on Royal Challengers Bangalore's away game against the Gujarat Lions
Both Gujarat Lions and Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the bottom of the Indian Premier League. (Photo: BCCI)
 Both Gujarat Lions and Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the bottom of the Indian Premier League. (Photo: BCCI)

Toss:

Gujarat Lions have won the toss, and have decided to bowl first.

Preview: Gujarat Lions and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to get back to winning ways, as the two sides get ready for the Tuesday night clash against each other at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Both the sides have been able to get just one win on their board and need to turn things around quickly, if they are to harbour any hopes of finishing in the top four, in the league stage of the tournament.

However, the star-studded RCB side will have to miss out on the services of South Africa maestro AB de Villiers has been ruled out of the match due to an injury.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Lions are set to welcome Aaron Finch back into their team, after the Aussie batter had to sit out of their previous game against Mumbai Indians after his kit-bag got misplaced.

Tags: ipl 2017, gujarat lions, royal challengers bangalore (rcb), virat kohli
Location: India, Gujarat, Rajkot

Related Stories

While AB could not score many in his last game against Rising Pune Supergiant in Bengaluru as he was stumped by MS Dhoni off Imran Tahir’s bowling, he has, thus far, scored 137 runs in 3 games, with an unbeaten 89 against Glenn Maxwell-led Kings XI Punjab. (Photo: AP)

IPL 2017, Gujarat Lions vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: AB de Villiers ruled out

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore look to get back to winning ways having lost 4 out of their 5 games.
18 Apr 2017 4:34 PM
Suresh Raina and Aaron Finch walk back after competing a win for Gujarat Lions. (Photo: BCCI)

MI vs GL: Gujarat Lions forced to drop Aaron Finch due to misplaced kit bag

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss, and had chosen to let GL in to bat first.
16 Apr 2017 4:51 PM

Nation Gallery

The Railways on Sunday introduced a see-through Vistadome coach on its Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train. (Photo: Suresh Prabhu/Twitter)

Prabhu flags off train with see-through Vistadome coach along Vizag-Araku
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jinnah shaved his moustache, changed hairstyle to get married, reveals new book

Muhammad Ali Jinnah. (Photo: AFP)
 

Porn addicts who boast are more likely to face relationship anxiety

The act of viewing porn makes them feel ashamed to go on dates and meet new women. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Throwback Tuesday: Sonam looks adorable as Charlie Chaplin in this childhood picture

Sonam Kapoor dressed as Cahrlie Chaplin as a kid. (Pics: Instagram/sonamkapoor)
 

Video: Here's why saving the boy child is crucial for the society

An important lesson in parenting (Photo: Facebook)
 

Indians can visit Russia's far east without visas

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (Photo: AFP)
 

Bitten by the travel bug, Alia Bhatt flies off for a vacation with bestie!

Alia Bhatt with BFF Akansha Ranjan.(Pics: Instagram/aliaabhatt)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting among commentators for ICC Champions Trophy

Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting will resume their old rivalries inside the commentary box. (Photo: AFP)

IPL 2017, Gujarat Lions vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: AB de Villiers ruled out

While AB could not score many in his last game against Rising Pune Supergiant in Bengaluru as he was stumped by MS Dhoni off Imran Tahir’s bowling, he has, thus far, scored 137 runs in 3 games, with an unbeaten 89 against Glenn Maxwell-led Kings XI Punjab. (Photo: AP)

Watch: MS Dhoni takes the mickey out of Rising Pune Supergiant teammates over a cake

A video has gone viral showing MS Dhoni celebrating team’s win after reaching team hotel. (Photo: BCCI)

MS Dhoni need not prove anything to anyone, says Shane Warne

“MS Dhoni does not have to prove anything to anyone, he's class and a wonderful player in all formats. MS is also a great captain and inspires!,

Pakistan Cricket Board's 'favouritism’, a reason behind my snub: Fawad Alam

Fawad Alam, who has the highest batting average in Pakistan's first-class history (55.40), believes everyone is picked on the basis of their performance in the domestic circuit while he is ignored time and again. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham