Live| IPL 2017, GL vs RCB: Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli look to get back to winning ways

Both Gujarat Lions and Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the bottom of the Indian Premier League. (Photo: BCCI)

Toss:

Gujarat Lions have won the toss, and have decided to bowl first.

Preview: Gujarat Lions and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to get back to winning ways, as the two sides get ready for the Tuesday night clash against each other at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Both the sides have been able to get just one win on their board and need to turn things around quickly, if they are to harbour any hopes of finishing in the top four, in the league stage of the tournament.

However, the star-studded RCB side will have to miss out on the services of South Africa maestro AB de Villiers has been ruled out of the match due to an injury.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Lions are set to welcome Aaron Finch back into their team, after the Aussie batter had to sit out of their previous game against Mumbai Indians after his kit-bag got misplaced.