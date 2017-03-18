 LIVE !  :  India will be banking on Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara to build a big partnership as India look to get closer to Australia’s 451-run total on Day 3 of the Ranchi Test. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3: India bank on Pujara, Vijay
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3: India bank on Pujara, Vijay

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 18, 2017, 9:25 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2017, 9:53 am IST
Score: India 130/1; Murali Vijay (49*), Cheteshwar Pujara (13*)
India will be banking on Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara to build a big partnership as India look to get closer to Australia’s 451-run total on Day 3 of the Ranchi Test. (Photo: AP)
 India will be banking on Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara to build a big partnership as India look to get closer to Australia’s 451-run total on Day 3 of the Ranchi Test. (Photo: AP)

Ranchi: While Team India are hoping Virat Kohli is fit to bat after sustaining a shoulder injury on Day 1 of the Test, the team will be banking on Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara to build a big partnership as India look to get closer to Australia’s 451-run total on Day 3 of the Ranchi Test here on Saturday.

After Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell powered Australia to a mammoth total, batting first, Indian openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay made sure India have a solid start. While Rahul, who brought up his 4th half-century in the series, got out on 67, his and Vijay’s 91-run partnership for the opening wicket did not allow Australia to make an early inroads to India’s batting line-up.

However, the hometeam’s task will be cut out on Day 3 as they look to put up a big total on the board in MS Dhoni’s hometown.

Tags: india vs australia, ranchi test, live cricket score
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

Related Stories

Virat Kohli should bat in Ranchi Test only if absolutely necessary: Sunil Gavaskar

Virat Kohli injured his shoulder after taking a tumble while saving a boundary on first day of the 3rd India-Australia Test in Ranchi.
17 Mar 2017 9:29 PM
Virat Kohli could not field after landing awkwardly on his right shoulder while trying to save a boundary in the post-lunch session on day one of the third India-Australia Test in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)

India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli is fit to play, says Umesh Yadav

The way Virat Kohli is practising at the nets, it seems he's all set to come back, said Umesh Yadav.
17 Mar 2017 8:51 PM
Ravindra Jadeja’s five-wicket haul (5/124) and KL Rahul’s 67 made sure India put up a fight against Steve Smith-led Australian side in the third Test in Ranchi. (Photo: AP)

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2: India reply strongly after Steve Smith's 178

India made a solid start and ended Day 2 at 120/1 after Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell powered Australia to 451 in the first innings.
17 Mar 2017 6:15 PM

World Gallery

Muddy water spilled onto streets and into homes in a new round of unusually heavy rains that has killed at least a dozen people in Peru and now threatens flooding in the capital.

Floods, mudslides kill dozens in Peru amid unusually heavy rainfall
Pirates-turned-fishermen from the village of Eyl in Somalia are being targetted by illegal fishermen at sea. Monday’s hijacking of an oil tanker off Somalia’s northern coast surprised the international shipping community after several years without a pirate attack on a large commercial vessel there. (Photo: AP)

Somali fishermen consider returning to piracy citing illegal fishing trade
Winter Storm Stella unleashed its fury on much of the northeastern United States on March 14, dropping snow and sleet across the region. A man clears the sidewalk near Madison Square Park at the foot of the Flatiron building in Manhattan during a snowstorm in New York. (Photo: AFP)

Winter Storm Stella buries northeastern US in 2 feet deep snow
Police tore down hundreds of temporary huts in the Nepalese capital where people have been living for two years since losing their homes in the 2015 earthquake.

Nowhere to go: Nepal police tear down earthquake victim camp
Graffiti artist Maiara Viana Rodrigues paints a mural at her home neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Brazilian mural artist inspires women around the world
A member of the Tinstix of Dynamite aerobatics team flies in front of a wall of fire during the Australian International Airshow in Melbourne.

Australian Airshow 2017: Spectacular scenes in the skies
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3: India bank on Pujara, Vijay

India will be banking on Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara to build a big partnership as India look to get closer to Australia’s 451-run total on Day 3 of the Ranchi Test. (Photo: AP)
 

India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli is fit to play, says Umesh Yadav

Virat Kohli could not field after landing awkwardly on his right shoulder while trying to save a boundary in the post-lunch session on day one of the third India-Australia Test in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Real Madrid draw Bayern as Juventus take on Barcelona in Champions League quarters

Defending champions Real Madrid will take on Bayern Munich in the first leg of Champions League quarterfinal on April 12th. (Photo: AP)
 

'Should've responded better': TVF on Arunabh Kumar molestation allegations

TVF was criticised for its
 

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2: India reply strongly after Steve Smith's 178

Ravindra Jadeja’s five-wicket haul (5/124) and KL Rahul’s 67 made sure India put up a fight against Steve Smith-led Australian side in the third Test in Ranchi. (Photo: AP)
 

Punjab farmer wins train, station master's office in legal fight with railway

Representational Image. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

MS Dhoni, Tamil Nadu team rescued from hotel fire

MS Dhoni

CoA warns state units not to play dirty games

Vikram Limaye, like the last time, will be representing BCCI at the ICC Board Meeting while CEO Rahul Johri will be present at the Chief Executives Meeting.

India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli is fit to play, says Umesh Yadav

Virat Kohli could not field after landing awkwardly on his right shoulder while trying to save a boundary in the post-lunch session on day one of the third India-Australia Test in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2: India reply strongly after Steve Smith's 178

Ravindra Jadeja’s five-wicket haul (5/124) and KL Rahul’s 67 made sure India put up a fight against Steve Smith-led Australian side in the third Test in Ranchi. (Photo: AP)

Virat Kohli should bat in Ranchi Test only if absolutely necessary: Sunil Gavaskar
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham