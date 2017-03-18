LIVE| India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3: India bank on Pujara, Vijay

India will be banking on Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara to build a big partnership as India look to get closer to Australia’s 451-run total on Day 3 of the Ranchi Test. (Photo: AP)

Ranchi: While Team India are hoping Virat Kohli is fit to bat after sustaining a shoulder injury on Day 1 of the Test, the team will be banking on Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara to build a big partnership as India look to get closer to Australia’s 451-run total on Day 3 of the Ranchi Test here on Saturday.

After Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell powered Australia to a mammoth total, batting first, Indian openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay made sure India have a solid start. While Rahul, who brought up his 4th half-century in the series, got out on 67, his and Vijay’s 91-run partnership for the opening wicket did not allow Australia to make an early inroads to India’s batting line-up.

However, the hometeam’s task will be cut out on Day 3 as they look to put up a big total on the board in MS Dhoni’s hometown.