Sports, Cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara's defiant century guides India to 360/6

PTI
Published Mar 18, 2017, 6:30 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2017, 6:35 pm IST
Australia will be pleased that they conceded not more than 240 runs on a wicket where shot-making is easier than in the first two Tests.
On a day when the pitch played out easy barring the extra bounce and reverse swing extracted by the Aussie pacers, a determined Cheteshwar Pujara held India's innings together. (Photo: BCCI)
 On a day when the pitch played out easy barring the extra bounce and reverse swing extracted by the Aussie pacers, a determined Cheteshwar Pujara held India's innings together. (Photo: BCCI)

Ranchi: Cheteshwar Pujara carried his bat through the day and carved out a defiant century to keep India afloat at 360 for six against Australia in a Test that was tantalisingly-poised after his exemplary display of grit and discipline.

At stumps on the third day of the ongoing third Test, India trailed Australia by 91 runs with four wickets remaining at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) stadium.

Resuming at their overnight score of 120 for one, India were left to rely on the solidity of Pujara, whose 11th Test ton proved to be the fulcrum around which the home team's innings was built after the cheap dismissal of skipper Virat Kohli (6).

Australia will be pleased that they conceded not more than 240 runs on a wicket where shot-making is much easier than in the first two Tests.

In all, India lost four wickets on the day. Batting on 10 overnight, Pujara absorbed the pressure and built his innings beautifully as he struck his 11th Test century in a top class display of grit and gumption.

Pujara's undefeated stay at the crease spanned six hours and 52 minutes and he faced 328 balls, hitting 17 boundaries. Giving him support at the other end at close was Wriddhiman Saha on 18 from 42 balls.

Josh Hazlewood (1/66) gave a fine breakthrough in the final session after he knocked over the off-stump of Karun Nair (23) with an angled delivery, using the width of his bowling crease.

Nair looked elegant in his 44-run partnership with Pujara and being the last recognised batsman, it was a blow to India's revival plan.

Australia's most successful bowler of the day – Pat Cummins (4/59) – at the other end dismissed Ravichandran Ashwin (3) after the visitors successfully used a review.

After that, Saha gave perfect support to Pujara as they saw off the day without any hiccup.

Earlier, Pujara and Murali Vijay (82) executed the team's plan perfectly in their 102-run second-wicket stand, their sixth century-plus partnership in 10 Tests this home season.

The duo almost saw through the first session before Vijay was tempted by Steeve O'Keefe to step out of the crease to be stumped at the stroke of lunch.

Returning to action after his freak shoulder injury on day one, Kohli (6 from 23 balls) had a testing 37 minutes' vigil at the crease before his soft dismissal by Cummins immediately after the new ball was taken in the 81st over.

During his stay in the middle, Kohli never looked his usual self as the Australian spinners bowled in tandem.

Left-arm spinner O'Keefe attacked Kohli on the roughs outside the leg, hoping to get a leading edge.

Australia took the second new ball immediately after 80 overs and Cummins earned the prized wicket of the India skipper.

Kohli went for an expansive drive outside the off stump and the ball flew towards second slip where Smith held on to the catch at shoulder height. The Aussie camp jumped in joy at seeing the back of the danger man.

The Australian pace duo gave regular breakthroughs, using short-pitched deliveries and extracting reverse swing, even as the spinners looked innocuous at a venue hosting its maiden Test.

Cummins used his short ball effectively and Australia used the pacer to break partnership.

With the four-match series locked at 1-1, India need 91 runs to overcome the deficit and take an upper hand in their bid to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

On a day when the pitch played out easy barring the extra bounce and reverse swing extracted by the Aussie pacers, a determined Pujara held India's innings together.

There were some anxious moments early on as he survived on 22 while trying to play a forward defence only to be trapped in front.

The appeal was turned down by umpire Chris Gaffaney as Australia, having exhausted their reviews in the first 80 overs, were left frustrated.

Luckily for Pujara, he appeared to have got an inside edge though replays did not confirm whether it was bat or pad first.

In the very next ball, Vijay, on 58, had a clear inside edge which was taken at short leg, but umpire Ian Gould did not seem impressed.

Australia had their first unsuccessful review in the 39th over, when their call for bat-pad catch against Vijay was turned down on Friday.

After Kohli's dismissal, Ajinkya Rahane (14) looked to give Pujara support as the duo completed a 50-plus partnership.

But Rahane could not convert his start and got out in an irresponsible manner while attempting an uppercut against a short-pitched Cummins delivery.

Pujara, however, remained unperturbed and went on to notch up his second hundred against Australia, and the first by an Indian in the ongoing series, with a classical cover driven boundary against Cummins.

 

Tags: pat cummins, cheteshwar pujara, india vs australia
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

Related Stories

Cheteshwar Pujara brought up his 11th Test ton and led India’s charge after Australia scored 451 runs batting first. (Photo: AP)

Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test Day 3: Pujara keeps India alive despite Cummins' 4-wicket haul

India 360/6 at stumps, trail Australia by 91 runs; Cheteshwar Pujara (130*), Murali Vijay (82); Pat Cummins (4/59).
18 Mar 2017 9:25 AM
Pat Cummins stands a good chance of playing his first game in more than five years, having been drafted into the side as injured Mitchell Starc's replacement. (Photo: AP)

Test recall has come faster than I thought: Pat Cummins

Australian pacer Pat Cummins said it would feel like a second debut when he takes the field against India in the ongoing Test series.
14 Mar 2017 5:47 PM

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Virat Kohli ridicules Aussies from dressing room over a review in Ranchi Test

Emotions have often boiled over in the India-Australia Tests, with Virat Kohli often taking centrestage on most occasions. (Photo: BCCI/ Screengrab)
 

Video: Glenn Maxwell, Australian cricketers mock Virat Kohli over shoulder injury

Glenn Maxwell was seen mocking Virat Kohli's injury when he replicated the Indian skipper's action by clutching his right shoulder after his dive to save a boundary in the 80.3 overs on Saturday. (Photo: Screengrab / PTI)
 

Tighten your online security, restrict app permissions

It is a good practice to frequently cross-checking your social media security section to make sure there are no backdoors opened.
 

Swatch to challenge Apple Watch with custom OS smartwatch

Swatch said this would offer absolute data protection and ultra-low energy consumption and would not need regular updates.(Representational image)
 

Varun Dhawan disagrees with Kangana, says nepotism does not exist in Bollywood

Karan hit back at Kangana, saying that he did not know what Kangana meant by 'nepotism'.
 

Kapil Sharma is dating Ginni Chatrath, confesses to being hopelessly in love!

Kapil and Ginni
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Watch: Virat Kohli ridicules Aussies from dressing room over a review in Ranchi Test

Emotions have often boiled over in the India-Australia Tests, with Virat Kohli often taking centrestage on most occasions. (Photo: BCCI/ Screengrab)

Video: Glenn Maxwell, Australian cricketers mock Virat Kohli over shoulder injury

Glenn Maxwell was seen mocking Virat Kohli's injury when he replicated the Indian skipper's action by clutching his right shoulder after his dive to save a boundary in the 80.3 overs on Saturday. (Photo: Screengrab / PTI)

Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test Day 3: Pujara keeps India alive despite Cummins' 4-wicket haul

Cheteshwar Pujara brought up his 11th Test ton and led India’s charge after Australia scored 451 runs batting first. (Photo: AP)

MS Dhoni, Tamil Nadu team rescued from hotel fire

MS Dhoni

Security beefed up at Kotla for MS Dhoni's Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal

Dhoni playing a domestic game always makes it more special. Also Kotla being an enclosed stadium means that possibility of crowd trouble is next to nil unlike some of the other grounds, said DDCA official Ravinder Manchanda. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham