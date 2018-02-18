LIVE | South Africa vs India, 1st T20: Proteas win toss, elect to field

Suresh Raina will be the cynosure of all eyes, making a comeback into the national team after a one-year break. (Photo: BCCI)

Johannesburg: Coming off a thumping 5-1 series win over South Africa in the Momentum six- match ODI series, India will look forward to carrying on their winning momentum when they lock horns with the hosts in the first T20 at the Wanderers here on Sunday.

Virat Kohli and co lost the Test series by a margin of 2-1 previously but bounced back strongly to shock the Proteas in the limited-overs format. With the T20 series being the last of the tour, the Men in Blue will look to end on a bright note.

Suresh Raina will be the cynosure of all eyes, making a comeback into the national team after a one-year break. Despite that, India skipper Kohli would also be the one to look forward to, having smashed three tons in the ODI series.

The talismanic skipper will look forward to setting another record as he is just 43 runs away from becoming the first Indian batsman to reach 2000 T20I runs.

On the other hand, JP Duminy-led South Africa will look forward to revenge having being battered by the opposition.

With the likes of Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla not being included, a young squad will look forward to grabbing their opportunities.

Uncapped players such as Christiaan Jonker, Reeza Hendricks, Dane Paterson and Junior Dala have also been included in the squad.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Jon-Jon Smuts, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy (captain), David Miller, Farhaan Behardien, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Christiaan Jonker, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Junior Dala, Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso.

Match-timings:

The match is scheduled to start at 6:00 pm IST.

Where to watch the match live?

Live telecast: The match can be seen live on Sony Ten 1 (English commentary) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi commentary).

Live streaming: It can also be streamed live on Sony LIV, the digital platform on the internet.