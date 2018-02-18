search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Suresh Raina will be the cynosure of all eyes, making a comeback into the national team after a one-year break. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE | South Africa vs India, 1st T20: Proteas win toss, elect to field
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE | South Africa vs India, 1st T20: Proteas win toss, elect to field

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 18, 2018, 5:00 pm IST
Updated Feb 18, 2018, 5:31 pm IST
Virat Kohli and co lost the Test series by a margin of 2-1 previously but bounced back to shock the Proteas in the limited-overs format.
Suresh Raina will be the cynosure of all eyes, making a comeback into the national team after a one-year break. (Photo: BCCI)
 Suresh Raina will be the cynosure of all eyes, making a comeback into the national team after a one-year break. (Photo: BCCI)

Johannesburg: Coming off a thumping 5-1 series win over South Africa in the Momentum six- match ODI series, India will look forward to carrying on their winning momentum when they lock horns with the hosts in the first T20 at the Wanderers here on Sunday.

Virat Kohli and co lost the Test series by a margin of 2-1 previously but bounced back strongly to shock the Proteas in the limited-overs format. With the T20 series being the last of the tour, the Men in Blue will look to end on a bright note.

 

Suresh Raina will be the cynosure of all eyes, making a comeback into the national team after a one-year break. Despite that, India skipper Kohli would also be the one to look forward to, having smashed three tons in the ODI series.

The talismanic skipper will look forward to setting another record as he is just 43 runs away from becoming the first Indian batsman to reach 2000 T20I runs.

On the other hand, JP Duminy-led South Africa will look forward to revenge having being battered by the opposition.

With the likes of Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla not being included, a young squad will look forward to grabbing their opportunities.

Uncapped players such as Christiaan Jonker, Reeza Hendricks, Dane Paterson and Junior Dala have also been included in the squad.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Jon-Jon Smuts, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy (captain), David Miller, Farhaan Behardien, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Christiaan Jonker, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Junior Dala, Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso.

Match-timings:

The match is scheduled to start at 6:00 pm IST.

Where to watch the match live?

Live telecast: The match can be seen live on Sony Ten 1 (English commentary) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi commentary).

Live streaming: It can also be streamed live on Sony LIV, the digital platform on the internet.

Tags: south africa vs india, johannesburg t20, suresh raina, virat kohli, live cricket score




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE | South Africa vs India, 1st T20: Proteas win toss, elect to field

Suresh Raina will be the cynosure of all eyes, making a comeback into the national team after a one-year break. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Study finds ketamine may provide relief from depression in just 30 minutes

Ketamine can be legally prescribed by doctors as a general anaesthetic in humans and animals (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Man sets record by drinking tomato ketchup from bottle in 25.37 seconds

Several individuals set world records for extraordinary feats, but some people do bizarre things in their bid to make it into record books (Photo: YouTube)
 

New video reveals iPhone X-like gestures to be used to navigate the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s

The smartphone is expected to be an upgraded version of the Mi Mix 2. (Representational image)
 

After Redmi Note 5, Xiaomi to launch these three smartphones: All we know so far

After launching the Redmi Note series, the company might soon launch Mi Mix 2S, Mi 7 and Mi A2.
 

Jivi 4G smartphone to cost Rs 699 under Jio cashback offer

The cashback is available on the revolutionary TnT3, Energy E3 and Prime P444 smartphone among others.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin a role model for today's youngsters, says Syed Kirmani

Former India wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani on Sunday praised star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for his achievements and dedication to the game and said he was a role model for today's youngsters. (Photo: AP)

Steve Smith's Australia looking forward to South African safari

Smith took a break from cricket after a one-day series against England at the end of January. (Photo: AFP)

Virat Kohli-led India to depart for England tour earlier than expected?

Virat Kohli-led India will embark on a long tour to England after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in May, as they continue their preparation towards the ICC World Cup next year. (Photo: BCCI)

See pics: Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni and others sweat it out ahead of 1st SA vs IND T20

While comeback man Suresh Raina was seen doing some batting practice, MS Dhoni and Jaydev Unadkat too took part in the session. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)

Virat Kohli best batsman in the world, says Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham