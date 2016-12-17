Sports, Cricket

Sharad Pawar obeys Lodha recommendations, quits MCA

PTI
Published Dec 17, 2016, 7:54 pm IST
Updated Dec 17, 2016, 8:33 pm IST
In his letter to the MCA, Sharad Pawar said that he was 'hurt' by certain words used by the SC.
Former ICC and BCCI president Sharad Pawar is one of the biggest names in BCCI administration. (Photo: PTI)
 Former ICC and BCCI president Sharad Pawar is one of the biggest names in BCCI administration. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The BCCI's fight to stall the reforms directed by the Supreme Court suffered a telling blow as veteran politician Sharad Pawar tendered his resignation from the president's post of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), here Saturday.

The former ICC and BCCI president is one of the biggest names in BCCI administration and he has stepped down adhering to the norm of age-cap of 70 years as prescribed by the Lodha panel stating that he is "hurt" by the perception that people stick around in BCCI as it is "lucrative".

"The Supreme Court has taken a decision that officials above 70 years of age should not remain in cricket bodies. This decision is applicable to me. That is why I am resigning from the position of MCA president and I request you (secretary) to accept it," the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo said in his resignation letter to MCA, submitted during the association's emergent managing committee meeting.

The MCA managing committee will meet soon to decide whether to accept it or not, said its joint secretary PV Shetty after another committee member, Vinod Deshpande, read out the resignation letter submitted by Pawar to the media.

Pawar was in his second innings as president of the MCA after being elected last year for a two-year term. He had been MCA's president between 2001-02 and 2010-11.

In his letter to the MCA, Pawar said that he was "hurt" by the word "lucrative", an observation by apex court to describe as to why people do not want to leave BCCI.

"While taking the decision regarding cricket, the Supreme Court has said that the officials should not be above 70 years of age and they have described these positions as "lucrative" which made me very sad and that's why I don't have any wish to work any more," he wrote in the letter.

"In reality the positions are filled through democratic means. Since these appointments were happening through democratic means, I was happy to work in that position," he said in the letter.

"During my term as MCA president, I did not take any allowance or get any financial benefit. I and my colleagues have given time and taken the entire responsibility for our work in the association. While building new facilities, we took care that the name of MCA will be taken with pride. The Supreme Court should have taken a note of this," he wrote further in his resignation note.

Tags: sharad pawar, justice lodha panel, mca, bcci
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Lifestyle Gallery

It’s hard not to envy penny stock trader Timothy Sykes. The young web entrepreneur regularly posts photos of himself in exotic locations, flashy cars and luxury suites on his social media. (Photo: Instagram/ timothysykes)

Student earns millions while travelling all over the world
People have either been recreating the image of him shaking the President's hand in hilarious positions and through Photoshop (Photo: Twitter)

Twitter goes berserk over Cameroon sports minister's handshake
Popular website, Pinterest, which acts as virtual pin board for people wanting to catalogue creative ideas has released its list of top lifestyle trends for the year 2017. These trends – ranging from food, fashion, and home décor – have been predicted based on current search data.

Pinterest announces top lifestyle trends for 2017
Most traditional Christmas photos of children feature them sitting on the lap of a Santa Claus at some mall. But more and more parents are getting special Christmas-themed photo portraits of their kids and the results are simply heart-warming!

Adorable babies who are perfectly dressed for Christmas
16-year-old Emeer Guesmi from Tunisia is an extremely talented dancer and is known as Zulu Rema while performing (Photo: Instagram/Yoriyas Yassine Alaoui Ismaili)

Amputee breakdancer's daily life captured in inspiring photo series
The Delhi Comic Con was first held in 2011 and has been hosted by the city annually ever since (Photo: Facebook/Comic Con India)

Cosplayers steal the show at Delhi Comic Con
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Unpresidented' Trump tweet on China sets off deluge of mockery

US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

MP: Rs 1 crore deposited in labourer's account; bank says it's 'mistake'

Asaram Vishwakarma, the labourer, learnt about the fortune sitting in his account with the Bank of India branch when he received an Income Tax notice dated November 30, seeking explanation. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Video: Virat Kohli almost knocks over England player with his throw

A wayward throw by Virat Kohli may have resulted in bad news for Liam Dawson. (Photo: PTI)
 

Salman Khan drops in to check on Iulia during her rehearsals

Salman Khan with Iulia Vantur
 

'Humma Humma' remixed version a 'pale and uninspired job': Remo Fernandes

(L) Still from the song 'Humma Humma'. Remo Fernandes (R), the original singer of the song.
 

Undersea volcano Axial gets recorded off Oregon Coast

The undersea volcano had previously occurred in 1998 and 2011 (Photo: Youtube/TheWashingtonPost)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Video: Virat Kohli almost knocks over England player with his throw

A wayward throw by Virat Kohli may have resulted in bad news for Liam Dawson. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2: India 60/0 after England pile on impressive 477

Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid put up 108-run stand to power England to 477-run total in the first innings of the fifth and final Test against India. (Photo: PTI)

Pakistan knuckle down in fight to save Brisbane Test

With Pakistan 70 for 2 chasing 490 Australia are favourite to win the Brisbane Test. (Photo: AP)

Umpire Reiffel says no to helmet after blow to head

Wearing a helmet is too heavy and too hot says Umpire Reiffel. (Photo: BCCI)

Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2: India 60/0 after England amass 477 runs

Local boy R Ashwin struck in the first over on Day 2 as he dismissed Ben Stokes. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham