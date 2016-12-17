Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2: R Ashwin strikes in first over, Stokes departs

Virat Kohli will bank on Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin to run through England’s batting line-up on Day 2 of the fifth Test in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

England 287/5 from 91 overs:

WICKET! Chepauk erupts as local lad R Ashwin strikes in the first over on Day 2. Draws Ben Stokes forwards as he edges it to wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel. Brilliant start for India.

Chennai: Indian bowlers will look to run through the England batting while Moeen Ali and the remaining England batsmen will be eager to power the team to a big total on Day Two of the fifth Test here on Saturday.

Although no team can really claim to have won Day 1, Moeen’s hundred, Joe Root’s 88 and Jonny Bairstow have given England a solid platform from whereon they can score big. India, on the other hand, have done their bit by scalping four England wickets.

While a lot was expected from local boy R Ashwin, it was Ravindra Jadeja who was the star performer for the Virat Kohli-led Indian side. But England batsmen would not be relaxing too much knowing Ashwin’s ability (and record) to come back stronger when gone wicketless for a while in a Test match.