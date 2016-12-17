 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli will bank on Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin to run through England’s batting line-up on Day 2 of the fifth Test in Chennai. (Photo: PTI) Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2: R Ashwin strikes in first over, Stokes departs
 
Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2: R Ashwin strikes in first over, Stokes departs

Published Dec 17, 2016, 9:00 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2016, 9:42 am IST
Moeen Ali’s 2nd ton of the series has laid a solid foundation to England’s aspiration of putting up a big total on the board.
Virat Kohli will bank on Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin to run through England’s batting line-up on Day 2 of the fifth Test in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
 Virat Kohli will bank on Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin to run through England’s batting line-up on Day 2 of the fifth Test in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

England 287/5 from 91 overs:

WICKET! Chepauk erupts as local lad R Ashwin strikes in the first over on Day 2. Draws Ben Stokes forwards as he edges it to wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel. Brilliant start for India.

Chennai: Indian bowlers will look to run through the England batting while Moeen Ali and the remaining England batsmen will be eager to power the team to a big total on Day Two of the fifth Test here on Saturday.

Although no team can really claim to have won Day 1, Moeen’s hundred, Joe Root’s 88 and Jonny Bairstow have given England a solid platform from whereon they can score big. India, on the other hand, have done their bit by scalping four England wickets.

While a lot was expected from local boy R Ashwin, it was Ravindra Jadeja who was the star performer for the Virat Kohli-led Indian side. But England batsmen would not be relaxing too much knowing Ashwin’s ability (and record) to come back stronger when gone wicketless for a while in a Test match.

Moeen Ali hit his fifth Test hundred and second of the series in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Moeen Ali’s century puts England on top against India

Moeen Ali lifted England's sagging spirit by compiling a well-crafted century as the visitors made a solid start against India in Chennai.
16 Dec 2016 5:17 PM
England’s Joe Root plays a shot during the first day of the fifth Test against India at the MAC Stadium on Friday. (Photo: E.K. Sanja)

Hope to end the tour on a high, says Joe Root

Root was blithely indifferent to any suggestions of him being the captain-in-waiting and chose to bat it out of the equation.
17 Dec 2016 1:57 AM

Ind vs Eng: 3rd umpire uproots Root; Moeen shines with century

England's Joe Root kicks the boundary line after his controversial dismissal on day one of the fifth and final Test at M.A. Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Friday.(Photo: E.K. Sanjay)

Fielding coach Sridhar calls for improvement in catching

Indian fielding coach R Sridhar attributed the inconsistency in catching to changes in the close cordon. (Photo: PTI)

John Lever ‘never lost sleep’ over cheat slur

John Lever (left) is watching the day one action from the terrace stands at Chepauk.

Hope to end the tour on a high, says Joe Root

England’s Joe Root plays a shot during the first day of the fifth Test against India at the MAC Stadium on Friday. (Photo: E.K. Sanja)

Won’t change our game or be negative: J Arun Kumar

J Arun Kumar
