Live | SRH vs KXIP: Axar Patel takes 2 wickets to peg SRH back

Two Aussies, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell are set to go up in arms against each other. (Photo: BCCI)

SRH: 50-3 from 9.2 overs

WICKET! The strategic timeout has certainly worked well for XKIP. Axar Patel gets Moises Henriques stumped, as the latter danced down the track. He then went on to deceive Yuvraj Singh with a straight delivery, as the southpaw nicked it to keeper Saha.

SRH: 25-1 from 5 overs

Shikhar Dhawan goes for the hook after a slow start. However, he only managed to glove the climbing Mohit delivery, as Wriddhiman Saha took a good catch behind the wicket.

Teams:

Kings XI Punjab: Manan Vohra, Hashim Amla, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Eoin Morgan, David Miller, Glenn Maxwell (c), Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, KC Cariappa, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Moises Henriques, Yuvraj Singh, Deepak Hooda, Mohammad Nabi, Naman Ojha (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Barinder Sran, Siddarth Kaul.

Toss:

KXIP have won the toss, and have decided to put SRH in to bat first.

Preview: Australians David Warner and Glenn Maxwell have a lot riding on the clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab, after suffering losses in their recent games.

Defending champions Hyderabad, who had started the tournament off on a high, suddenly find themselves in a bit of a slump, having lost teir last two matches against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab have also suffered losses recently, with Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils registering victory against them.

Both the sides have slipped down the table as well, with one-time table toppers Hyderabad trying to keep themselves in the top four, with Kings XI just one sopt behind them.