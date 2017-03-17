Live Test cricket score, India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2: India look to fightback

Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell steadied the Australian innings with an unbeaten 159-run partnership on Day 1 of the third Test in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)

First ball of the day and Glenn Maxwell's bat has been broken. The batsman is smiling.

Captain Virat Kohli could be seen with the Indian coaching staff but he's not training. No official confirmation on whether we will see him in action on Friday or not.

Ranchi: India will look to regroup and fight their way back into the third Test against Australia in Ranchi on Friday after Australia ended Day 1 of the Test at 299 for 4.

Aussie skipper Steve Smith struck another ton against India, his second of the series, to lead Australia's charge and is unbeaten on 117. The captain was well assisted by all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who notched up his first Test fifty.

There are still concerns over Indian skipper Virat Kolhi's shoulder injury. Kohli walked off the field during the first hour of the second session on Day 1 after injuring his shoulder while trying to abort a boundary.

Video: Virat Kohli hurts shoulder, rushed off the field during India-Australia Test

BCCI issued a statement late last evening stating that there are no serious concerns with regards to the injury which will hamper his recovery and that Kohli is receiving treatment to recover from a strain in his right shoulder.

Umesh Yadav was the most successful for India on Day 1 as he scalped two wickets (2/63) while R Ashwin (1/78) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/80) got a wicket each.