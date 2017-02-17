Sports, Cricket

Sreesanth may drag BCCI to court over life ban from cricket

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BIPIN DANI
Published Feb 17, 2017, 11:27 am IST
Updated Feb 17, 2017, 3:03 pm IST
S Sreesanth could drag the BCCI to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for not allowing him to play cricket.
A life ban was imposed on Sreesanth by BCCI after he was charged for spot-fixing during the IPL 6 in 2013. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: Tainted India pacer S Sreesanth - who is currently serving a life ban imposed by the BCCI – could drag the cricket board to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for not allowing him to play cricket.

This was revealed by Sreesanth’s associate Eddie Gibbs.

"Sreesanth has also kept his legal options open for dragging the BCCI/ICC to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS),” Gibbs said.

"We are in talks with the sports specialist lawyers Harper Macleod LLP,” added Gibbs.

Gibbs had invited Sreesanth to play for Glenrothes Cricket Club in Scotland.

In 2015, a trial court in Delhi dropped all charges on him, but the cricket board refused to lift the life ban.

Meanwhile, the pacer is also planning to invite few Scottish players to his state, after the cricket board denied him the permission to play for club cricket in Kerala and Scotland.

"I want to bring a couple of young Scottish players to my homeland Kerala and give them a taste of cricket,” said Sreesanth. “This will enable them to understand why this game is a religion in this country.”

"I have discussed this project with my associate (Eddie Gibbs) in Scotland and I am committed to it.”

"I have seen the Scottish players in the World Cup in New Zealand and I am impressed with their talent, spirit and dedication," he added.

