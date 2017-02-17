Sports, Cricket

India qualify for Women's WC 2017 by beating Bangladesh

Published Feb 17, 2017, 6:07 pm IST
India women produced an all-round effort to defeat Bangladesh women by nine wickets to qualify for the ICC Women World Cup 2017.
Mithali Raj made 73 not out off 87 balls. (Photo: ICC)
Colombo: India women produced an all-round effort to defeat Bangladesh women by nine wickets in a Super Six match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, here on Friday.

By beating Bangladesh, India also qualified for the world cup.

Opting to bowl after winning the toss, Indian eves first restricted Bangladesh women to a paltry 155 for eight in 50 overs and then chased down the target, reaching 158 for one in 33.3 overs.

Fargana Hoque (50 off 107 balls) scored a half-century for Bangladesh women while opener Sharmin Akhter made 35.

For Indian women, pacer Mansi Joshi (3/25) picked up three wickets while leg-spinner Devika Vaidya (2/17) accounted for two.

The chase turned out to be a cakewalk for Indian eves with opener Mona Meshram (78 not out off 91 balls) and skipper Mithali Raj (73 not out off 87 balls) hitting fluent fifties to get over the target with consummate ease.

Deepti Sharma was the lone Indian wicket to fall, caught off her own bowling by right-arm off-spinner Khadija Tul Kubra.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh women: 155 for eight in 50 overs (Fargana Hoque 50, Sharmin Akhter 35; Mansi Joshi 3/25).

India women: 158 for one in 33.3 overs (Mona Meshram 78 not out; Mithali Raj 73 not out; Khadija Tul Kubra 1/37).

