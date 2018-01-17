LIVE| SA vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 5: India 5 down as Pujara, Parthiv depart

Centurion: South Africa have struck early as Cheteshwar Pujara and Parthiv Patel are back in the pavilion on Day five of the second Test. Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya are in the middle as India battle for survival.

India 65/5 from 29.5 overs:

WICKET! Stunner! Morne Morkel has caught a beauty of a catch in the deep. Kagiso Rabada banged one short and Parthiv has taken it in. It looked good for a four till the time Morne jumped to his right, rolled on the field to take that catch. India 6 down. South Africa have made early inroads.

India 49/4 from 26.1 overs:

WICKET! Oh Pujara, what have you done! Run-out! He was slow between the wickets and that has cost India a wicket. He is out run-out for the second time in this Test. Poor running between the sticks as Lungi Ngidi, AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock's tag team work does him in.

South Africa pacers will hope to come out all guns blazing and claim the remaining seven Indian wickets and win the match and series on the final day of the second Test match at Centurion.

After being set a target of 287 runs to level the series, India got off to a worst possible start as Murali Vijay saw his leg stump disturbed by Kagiso Rabada. KL Rahul’s poor run with the bat continued as he was dismissed cheaply by debutant pacer Lungi Ngidi.

Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli, who scored 153 runs in the first innings were expected to steady the innings, but South African debutant dealt a major blow to India’s winning chances by dismissing the Team India skipper with a confident LBW appeal.

Team India will now bank on Cheteshwar Pujara and wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel to stay at the crease for as long as they can.

The two have a huge task in hand as they look to pull off a miracle on the final day by saving the match for the team and keeping the series alive.

Big day for the batsmen coming up as we gear up for the final day at Centurion #TeamIndia #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/sno2diKSh7 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2018

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli(captain), Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Parthiv Patel, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis(captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Lungisani Ngidi

What time does the match start?

The match is scheduled to start at 1.30 pm IST

Where can you watch the match?

The match can be seen on Sony Ten 1 (English commentary) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi commentary). The match can also be streamed live on Sony LIV.