Sports, Cricket

Supreme Court of India comes down on Anurag Thakur

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 16, 2016, 6:09 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2016, 6:45 am IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday threatened to initiate contempt and perjury proceedings against BCCI president Anurag Thakur.
BCCI president Anurag Thakur
 BCCI president Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday threatened to initiate contempt and perjury proceedings against BCCI president Anurag Thakur for asking the ICC CEO for a letter but denying it on oath, warning that he may have to go to jail if found guilty. The court reminded the BCCI’s top brass that Mr Thakur, as board president, had sought a letter from ICC CEO Dave Richardson that the appointment of a CAG nominee in the cricket body would compromise its autonomy and amount to government interference.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice T.S. Thakur, and Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud, pulled up the BCCI for trying to mislead the court and warned Mr Thakur that he may be sent to jail if the court pronounces its order in perjury proceedings. The BCCI’s general manager (game development), Prof. Ratnakar Shetty, was also pulled up. Mr Thakur had in his affidavit in the court denied asking International Cricket Council chief Shashank Manohar for a letter to the effect that some of the Justice R.M. Lodha Committee’s recommendations, particularly on having a representative of the CAG’s office on the BCCI's executive, was tantamount to “government interference in its operations”.

The court’s reply was sharp. “Prima facie it seems that Anurag Thakur has perjured and lied under oath because of the letter to Manohar. It is a case of prosecution,” Chief Justice T.S. Thakur said at the hearing. “You had no occasion to approach Manohar. Where was the occasion to raise the issue once we had pronounced on this? This amounts to perjury.” According to Mr Thakur, he had asked ICC chairman Shashank Manohar for his opinion on the Lodha recommendations when he was BCCI president.

“I pointed out to the chairman of the ICC, Mr Shashank Manohar, that when he was BCCI president he had taken a view that the recommendation of the Justice Lodha Committee appointing a nominee of the CAG on the apex council would amount to governmental interference, and might invoke... suspension from the ICC,” Mr Thakur had said. The bench said: “Why are you trying to mislead the court? If you want to escape perjury charges, you ought to apologise. At every stage you have been trying to obstruct. Everyone wants to go around and continue to hold the post even after 70 years. This is such a lucrative business that everyone wants to go on forever.”

The final order on Mr Thakur’s misdemeanour, that could send him to jail, could come on January 3 when the court returns after the winter break. The three-member bench also asked the BCCI to suggest three names for the post of administrator after the board rejected former Union home secretary G.K. Pillai, whose name had been suggested by the Lodha Committee, and reserved orders on replacing ineligible members of the BCCI administration with a panel of administrators. On its own, the court put forward the name of former India cricketer Mohinder Amarnath as one of the three.

The Lodha recommendations, not yet fully accepted by the BCCI, include one-state one-vote, an age limit of 70 years and a cooling-off period of three years between board posts and appointments.

Tags: supreme court of india, anurag thakur, lodha committee

Lifestyle Gallery

Popular website, Pinterest, which acts as virtual pin board for people wanting to catalogue creative ideas has released its list of top lifestyle trends for the year 2017. These trends – ranging from food, fashion, and home décor – have been predicted based on current search data.

Pinterest announces top lifestyle trends for 2017
Most traditional Christmas photos of children feature them sitting on the lap of a Santa Claus at some mall. But more and more parents are getting special Christmas-themed photo portraits of their kids and the results are simply heart-warming!

Adorable babies who are perfectly dressed for Christmas
16-year-old Emeer Guesmi from Tunisia is an extremely talented dancer and is known as Zulu Rema while performing (Photo: Instagram/Yoriyas Yassine Alaoui Ismaili)

Amputee breakdancer's daily life captured in inspiring photo series
The Delhi Comic Con was first held in 2011 and has been hosted by the city annually ever since (Photo: Facebook/Comic Con India)

Cosplayers steal the show at Delhi Comic Con
These traditional dances are performed to celebrate the life of the 8th century Indian seer Padmasambhava, who is revered by Tibetans for his role in spreading Buddhism in Tibet (Photo: AP)

Vibrant celebration of Tibetan legacy in India
Friendships between children and animals are beautiful because both know how to love in an uncomplicated way. That’s why photos showcasing 3-year-old Buddy and Labradoodle having fun doing things together are winning them fans on social media. (Photo: Instagram/ @reagandoodle)

Labradoodle’s bond with 3-year-old boy gives true friendship goals
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Insect in saline bottle at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad

Prabhalika was admitted to Gandhi Hospital on December 7 and was undergoing treatment for both fever and pneumonia.
 

Pulimurugan crosses 150 crores, becomes 3rd highest grossing South film of 2016

A still from the film.
 

Comedian Vir Das sums up 2016 in Facebook post and it's spot on

He said laddoos have been a positive this year (Photo: Facebook)
 

Brexit, YouTuber included in 500 new entries to Oxford Dictionary

The December update also sees the addition of a number of words from the world of surfing such as tombstoning and rag-doll (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Artists from northeast India rap about social issues in hip hop anthem

Hip Hop homeland introduces the region's best underground hip hop talent (Photo: YouTube)
 

In pics: Virat Kohli’s love-affair with dogs continues in Chennai

Virat Kohli, who loves animals, was seen spending a lot of time with the security dogs on the eve of the India versus England Chennai Test. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Chennai: All set for cricket storm

England team at a practice session ahead of the final Test against India at Chepauk. (Photo: E.K. Sanjay)

Missing nets not important in wake of Cyclone Vardah: Alastair Cook

Training sessions were cancelled both the days before the Test owing to a wet ground. (Photo: AP)

Hyderabad Cricket Association hits another hurdle

The affairs of the Hyderabad Cricket Association turned complex on Thursday.

Skipper Virat Kohli charts course for India side

A win or a draw in Chennai would stretch the mark to 18, which no other Indian team has accomplished before.

Alastair Cook hopes for a turnaround in 5th Test

Alastair Cook
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham