Live, Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant, IPL 2017

The Wankhede game will have Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith squaring off against each other. (Photo: BCCI)

Mumbai: Local rivalries are all set to resume, as Mumbai Indians is all set to welcome the Rising Pune Supergiant into their den, the Wankhede Stadium, on Tuesday.

The Mumbai franchise have exhibited supreme form this season, ending the league stage at the top of the IPL table, which automatically gives them an extra shot at qualifying for the final.

Just like most of the top rivalries in the world of cricket, the first two playoffs will witness an India-Australia rivalry.

While the Wednesday game will have Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith squaring off against each other, the eliminator in Bengaluru on Wednesday will see Gautam Gambhir and David Warner leading their sides out onto the pitch.