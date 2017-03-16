Sports, Cricket

Virat Kohli rushed to hospital after fielding mishap in Ranchi

Published Mar 16, 2017
Virat Kohli hurt his shoulder while fielding, and was immediately escorted off the field by Team India physio Patrick Farhat.
Virat Kohli injured his right shoulder while fielding. (Photo: Screengrab)
Ranchi: Virat Kohli has been rushed to a local hospital, after the India captain injured his shoulder while fielding during the third Test against Australia, in Ranchi, on Thursday.

The India skipper has undergone scans at the Ranchi hospital, and his reports are expected to come out later on Thursday.

India were in a commanding position after lunch, as Australia lost three wickets, with skipper Steve Smith and top order batsman Peter Handscomb looking to consolidate the innings.

The latter struck Ravindra Jadeja on the leg side, as the ball raced past Kohli, and hurtled towards the boundary. Kohli, who is always seen giving it his all in the field, darted after the ball and managed to save one run, as he stopped it just yards short of the ropes.

Watch: Virat Kohli hurts shoulder, rushed off the field during India-Australia Test

However, the India skipper hurt his shoulder in the process, and was immediately escorted off the field by Team India physio Patrick Farhat.

While no confirmation on the severity of Kohli’s injury has been received as of yet, Team India and their fans will be hoping that the skipper is back on his feet when play resumes on the second day of the Test.

Virat Kohli, who is known to give his 100 per cent on the field no matter whether he is batting, fielding or bowling, hurt his shoulder as he dived to save a four. (Photo: BCCI)

