Super Steve Smith, compact Glenn Maxwell guide Australia to 299 for 4

Ranchi: Steve Smith continued to be India's nemesis by scoring a superb century as Australia recovered from early setbacks to reach a comfortable 299 for 4 on the first day of the third cricket Test in Ranchi on Thursday.

In the eye of a storm for his 'DRS Brain Fade' during the second Test, Smith (117 batting) showed steely resolve en route his 19th Test hundred. None among the Indian bowling quartet could trouble him during the 244 balls that he faced.

Comeback-man Glenn Maxwell (82 batting) also played his role to perfection with a solid effort, adding 159 runs in 47.4 overs for the fifth wicket.

Maxwell's proficiency against spin also helped Smith to play his own game. Incidentally, this was Maxwell's first 50 plus score in Test cricket.

If it wasn't enough that bowlers had a hard day, India captain Virat Kohli suffered a shoulder injury while fielding and was out of action for more than one session.

In Kohli's absence, stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane's leadership lacked imagination.

Australia would certainly be looking at a total in excess of 500 with an aim to bat India out of the match during the first innings itself.

This was after Australia were precariously placed at 140 for 4 with Umesh Yadav (2/63 in 19 overs) providing a fantastic exhibition of reverse swing bowling.

The day belonged to Smith, who has now scored six Test hundreds against India in the last seven appearances. The pitch was low and slow to begin with and there wasn't much turn on offer for the Indian spin twins.

With no help from the track, Ravichandran Ashwin (1/78 in 23 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/80 in 30 overs) had nothing special in their armoury to trouble the Australian skipper, who hit 13 boundaries in his innings.

For the record, the Australia captain also completed his 5,000 runs in Test cricket. Smith came in at a time when Umesh was bowling quite well. He saw off that spell and then played all the Indian bowlers with ease.

He didn't show any hurried approach yet got the runs at a fair pace. With Maxwell hitting his share of sixes – two off Jadeja apart from five fours – Smith found it easier to disturb Jadeja's length.

With no rough created on either side of the wicket, Jadeja's deliveries lacked any bite whatsoever.

Ashwin got a few past the bat but the slowness of the wicket helped the batsmen adjust their footwork.

Smith reached to the second century of the series in 227 balls when he drove Murali Vijay through long-on boundary.

In the process, Smith also became third fastest batsman in 53 Tests to get to 5,000 runs after Sir Don Bradman had reached the milestone in his 36th Test and Sunil Gavaskar took 52 matches to reach the landmark.

Known for his big hits in the Indian Premier League, Maxwell looked a different batsman in his measured and calculated innings.

Maxwell also curbed his trademark reverse sweep shot that had fetched him so many runs as and took 52 balls for his first boundary, a swing of the bat against a Jadeja full length delivery.

The only time he looked beaten was on 37 when he seemed to take an edge off Jadeja but Saha dropped it behind the stumps.

Maxwell pulled Jadeja over midwicket to bring up his maiden Test 50 with a six. There was some comic relief when Saha chased the ball right out of Smith's legs, and in the wrestle both fell down.

On 97, Smith tried to jab the ball into the vacant leg side, took an outside edge as it got stuck between his legs.

A determined Saha however tried to grab it from between his legs and in the process the duo provided a hilarious moment. Even umpire Ian Gould could not resist a hearty laugh.

India took the new ball in the 86th over but a breakthrough still eluded them. Earlier, the Indian skipper Kohli hurt his shoulder while trying to save a boundary off Peter Handscomb at deep midwicket.

Kohli landed heavily on the fast and hard outfield of the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

Such was the impact that he had difficulty in standing up and was seen grimacing in pain, clutching his right shoulder to be rushed out of the field immediately.

Ajinkya Rahane took over the captaincy as Kohli was being treated with ice packs back in the dressing room as the Indian skipper missed the remainder of second session.

Having brokered peace with Kohli after ICC intervention following the DRS controversy in Bengaluru, Smith looked fluent in his knock on a pitch that behaved way better than he had expected.

A day after he termed it a surface with "mud rolled together" something he had "never seen before", Smith found the ball nicely coming into the bat with the odd ball staying low.

Umesh looked the most impressive bowler and the pacer gave the only breakthrough of the session when he trapped Handscomb (19) leg before with a brilliant inswinging yorker.

After Handscomb's departure, Smith found a fine ally in Glenn Maxwell for their third halfcentury-plus partnership of the innings.

Earlier, Smith won a fine toss as their openers Matt Renshaw and David Warner played with a positive intent and cruised to 50 for no loss in 9.3 overs.

But after spin was introduced at both ends in the 10th over, Ravindra Jadeja (1/49) struck in his first over with David Warner (19) offering a simple return catch to the left-arm spinner.

Renshaw's first 24 runs came only in boundaries as once he cleared a fielder the ball would race past the rope.

Seventh over and Aswhin came in with his bunny' Warner at the opposite end but without any immediate effect.

At the other end, Warner took his time and hit his first boundary after 22 balls with an elegant cover drive off Yadav.

With Warner looking to break free, Kohli employed spin attack at both ends and Jadeja was welcomed by the Aussie vice-captain with another crunching drive.

The next ball, a juicy full-toss and Warner offered Jadeja a return catch for the first breakthrough for India.

In the middle of a fine run, 20-year-old Renshaw looked to complete a third half-century in as many Tests, before falling six runs short.

Yadav produced the breakthrough before lunch in his second spell when Renshaw guided to Kohli at first slip for a soft dismissal.

Ashwin too opened his account after India brilliantly used the DRS to dismiss Shaun Marsh (2) as India struck twice in 2.4 overs before lunch.