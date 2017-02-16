Ousted Anurag Thakur seeks apology in Supreme Court

New Delhi: Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Anurag Thakur has tendered an unconditional apology in the Supreme Court which had held him guilty of perjury and contempt of court.

The court in its earlier order had held that Thakur prima facie appeared to have committed perjury in relation to demanding an intervention via a letter from the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Shashank Manohar in order to sidestep the implementation of the Justice RM Lodha-led committee recommendations. Manohar had refused to issue the letter.

Thakur had, according to ICC CEO Dave Richardson, asked Manohar to furnish the BCCI with a letter that indicated the Supreme Court order amounts to government intervention. The ICC does not allow government intervention in the functioning of its member boards and they could even be suspended. However, Thakur had denied asking for any such letter from the ICC. Thakur, who was sacked as BCCI chief along with secretary Ajay Shirke on January 2, filed an affidavit tendering unconditional apology.

“I humbly submit that this was never the intention of the deponent and if this is the impression that has been created, at the outset I tender my unconditional and unequivocal apology,” Thakur said.

He said that no point of did he ever seek out any other letter from Shashank Manohar other than a letter clarifying the position which Mr. Manohar had taken as BCCI President. His endeavour was not to undermine in any manner the apex court judgment but was to address doubts in relation to the stand of Mr. Manohar as BCCI President and thereafter as ICC Chairman. Upon explanation of the same by Mr. Manohar, he did not pursue the matter any further.

He said if the action of seeking a clarificatory letter had created an impression that he would seek to undermine the judgment of the apex court, or that he had committed perjury or contempt when the same is absolutely incorrect as this was never his intention. He is a public servant having been elected three times as Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha and has the highest respect and regard for the apex court and would never had done anything to undermine the majesty of the apex court.