LIVE| SA vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 4: AB stays put as India search for early breakthroughs

AB de Villiers and Dean Elgar have steadied the South African innings as India look for breakthroughs on Day four of the second Test in Centurion. (Photo: AP)

Centurion: Virat Kohli and co will look to bounce back and thrash South Africa’s batting line-up when the fourth day of the second Test kicks off here on Tuesday.

The third day of the Test came to a disappointing end when poor weather and bad light stopped the game, leaving South Africa at 90-2.

AB de Villiers has been the star of the Proteas’ innings, having scored his 42nd Test fifty. Dean Elgar, unbeaten on 36, has been supporting him at the other end.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah got the visitors’ both the wickets, removing Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla.

However, the rest of the bowlers, including Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya, will have to step up if the visitors are to bounce back.

It was on Monday when Virat Kohli’s 153 helped India post a total of 307, giving South Africa a 28-run lead.

At 90-2, the hosts now have a 118-run lead, and will hope that he rain Gods stay away on the fourth day.