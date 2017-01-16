Impossible to achieve Sachin Tendulkar’s landmarks, says Virat Kohli

For few cricket fans the current Indian captain is a better batsman than the ‘Master Blaster’, while few believe that the achievements of Tendulkar can never be repeated. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Drawing comparisons between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli is quite common. For few cricket fans the current Indian captain is a better batsman than the ‘Master Blaster’, while few believe that the achievements of Tendulkar can never be repeated.

In an interview with BCCI.TV, the swashbuckling batsman expressed that he may not be able to play as long as Tendulkar did due to the demands of the modern-day cricket.

Kohli said: "I might not play that long (24 years). 200 Tests, 100 international centuries. Those are incredible numbers and will be impossible to achieve. But yes, I want to make a difference and always believe that I must leave the game on a better note."

Tendulkar played 24 years of international cricket for India. The batting genius is the only cricketer ever to play 200 Tests and he is also the only batsman to score 100 international centuries.