Teams may wear black armbands in memory of J Jayalalitha

PTI
Published Dec 15, 2016, 8:34 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2016, 8:36 am IST
Cricketers in all likelihood will wear black armbands during the fifth Test in Chennai as a mark of respect for J Jayalalitha.
J Jayalalitha passed away last week. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Cricketers from India and England teams in all likelihood will wear black armbands during the fifth Test in Chennai as a mark of respect for former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha, who passed away last week.

"We have requested both England and India teams to wear black armbands as a mark of respect for the departed soul of our former CM. Because of this tragedy, the TNCA has decided against having any kind of function or felicitation during the match," a senior TNCA official told PTI on Thursday.

The cyclone Vardah that lashed the city last Monday had caused considerable damage to the property at Chepauk Stadium but TNCA has worked on warfooting to get the ground ready on time for Test match.

