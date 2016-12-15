Sports, Cricket

BCCI chief Anurag Thakur guilty of perjury, says SC

ANI
Published Dec 15, 2016, 3:50 pm IST
Updated Dec 15, 2016, 6:06 pm IST
The SC has also given BCCI one week to suggest a name, to take over as the administrator of the board.
BCCI cheif Anurag Thakur may be found guilty of purjury. (Photo: PTI)
 BCCI cheif Anurag Thakur may be found guilty of purjury. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chairman Anurag Thakur prima facie appears to have committed matter of perjury in relation to demanding an intervention via a letter from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in order to sidestep the implementation of the Justice (Retd.) RM Lodha-led committee recommendations.

The apex court, which is hearing the Lodha panel's third status report that asked for the removal of top brass of the BCCI, asked Amicus Curiae Gopal Subramaniam whether Thakur committed perjury or not in the case.

In reply, the Amicus Curiae revealed that the BCCI chief, in his affidavit submitted to the top court, had said that he sought Shashank Manohar's opinion as BCCI chairman, which was denied by the latter saying that it was asked in the ICC meeting.

It should be noted that if Thakur is found to have committed perjury then he might land in jail.

The three-member apex court-bench, headed by Chief Justice TS Thakur, also asked the country's cricket board to suggest if there is any name for post of administrator and also granted them one-week time for the same.

Meanwhile, the top court also reserved order on replacing BCCI top brass with a panel of administrators.

The final order on Thakur's purported misdemeanour will now be taken on January 3 when the court returns after the winter break.

Earlier in December, the BCCI had conducted a Special General Meeting (SGM) to discuss as to how they would respond to the Lodha committee's demands for radical changes in the Indian cricket board.

Following the meeting, the BCCI's firm stance opposing Lodha panel recommendations continued, with Honorary Secretary Ajay Shirke revealing that the board members will abide by the decision they had taken during the first SGM on October 1.

On October 1, the board had accepted many of the "significant recommendations" of the Lodha Committee, but excluded the important ones which have been a bone of contention between the cricket body and the Lodha Panel.

The recommendations, which have still not been accepted by the 30-member committee, include one-state one-vote, age limit of 70 years, cooling-off period of three years which included the tenure of the administrators, continue with the five-selectors and retaining the powers of the president and secretary as per the earlier constitution of the board.

The cricket board has consistently argued that they have implemented many of the Lodha panel's recommendations but their members have problems in implementing only some of them.

On October 21, the top court passed an interim order asking the BCCI to "cease and desist" from disbursing funds to state associations until the association gave a written resolution that it would adopt all the recommendations approved by the court.

The court also asked Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke to meet the Lodha committee within two weeks from the date of that order and submit an "affidavit of compliance", elaborating on the recommendations already implemented by the BCCI and what it had done to persuade the state associations to adopt the remaining recommendations.

The three-member Lodha Committee was appointed by the Supreme Court after the 'conflict of interest' issue sparked a controversy in Indian cricket.

The Lodha Committee, in its first status report submitted to the apex court on September 28, had asked for the removal of the present set of BCCI office-bearers, to be replaced by a group of independent administrators.

In its third status report submitted on November 14, the committee altered the demand a bit, asking for the disqualification of office-bearers of the BCCI and all state associations, who become ineligible as per the apex court's July 18 order, and the appointment of former Union home secretary G Pillai as "observer". 

Tags: bcci, justice lodha panel, supreme court (sc), anurag thakur
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

ICC chairman Shashank Manohar

Wrong affidavit could land Anurag Thakur in jail, says lawyer

Manohar himself is a lawyer and knows the consequences of misguiding the court.
07 Nov 2016 1:54 AM
The fate of the BCCI officials depends on the Lodha panel’s third status report on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

BCCI officials’ fate hangs in balance as SC adjourns Lodha panel hearing

The Lodha panel had recommended the SC to remove all the BCCI officials who do not fall in line.
05 Dec 2016 9:43 AM
The SC, which had reserved its order during the hearing last month, reconvenes on December 5. (Photo: PTI)

Sack BCCI men, says Lodha Committee

Supreme Court wants ex-home secy as observer of the cricket board.
22 Nov 2016 2:21 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Popular website, Pinterest, which acts as virtual pin board for people wanting to catalogue creative ideas has released its list of top lifestyle trends for the year 2017. These trends – ranging from food, fashion, and home décor – have been predicted based on current search data.

Pinterest announces top lifestyle trends for 2017
Most traditional Christmas photos of children feature them sitting on the lap of a Santa Claus at some mall. But more and more parents are getting special Christmas-themed photo portraits of their kids and the results are simply heart-warming!

Adorable babies who are perfectly dressed for Christmas
16-year-old Emeer Guesmi from Tunisia is an extremely talented dancer and is known as Zulu Rema while performing (Photo: Instagram/Yoriyas Yassine Alaoui Ismaili)

Amputee breakdancer's daily life captured in inspiring photo series
The Delhi Comic Con was first held in 2011 and has been hosted by the city annually ever since (Photo: Facebook/Comic Con India)

Cosplayers steal the show at Delhi Comic Con
These traditional dances are performed to celebrate the life of the 8th century Indian seer Padmasambhava, who is revered by Tibetans for his role in spreading Buddhism in Tibet (Photo: AP)

Vibrant celebration of Tibetan legacy in India
Friendships between children and animals are beautiful because both know how to love in an uncomplicated way. That’s why photos showcasing 3-year-old Buddy and Labradoodle having fun doing things together are winning them fans on social media. (Photo: Instagram/ @reagandoodle)

Labradoodle’s bond with 3-year-old boy gives true friendship goals
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Brexit, YouTuber included in 500 new entries to Oxford Dictionary

The December update also sees the addition of a number of words from the world of surfing such as tombstoning and rag-doll (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Artists from northeast India rap about social issues in hip hop anthem

Hip Hop homeland introduces the region's best underground hip hop talent (Photo: YouTube)
 

In pics: Virat Kohli’s love-affair with dogs continues in Chennai

Virat Kohli, who loves animals, was seen spending a lot of time with the security dogs on the eve of the India versus England Chennai Test. (Photo: PTI)
 

Indian Railway uses social media to attend a passenger's complaint

Indian Railways has been helping passengers to attend thier complaints through social media. (Photo: PTI)
 

US: 13-year-old boy dies after getting buried by tonnes of snow

It was not immediately clear if the plow truck buried the boys or if their snow fort collapsed on them. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)
 

'Dead' man found alive in mortuary fridge in South Africa

Shocked mortuary staff rushed Mkhize to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, but he died about five hours later, the Daily News reported. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Missing nets not important in wake of Cyclone Vardah: Alastair Cook

Training sessions were cancelled both the days before the Test owing to a wet ground. (Photo: AP)

In pics: Virat Kohli’s love-affair with dogs continues in Chennai

Virat Kohli, who loves animals, was seen spending a lot of time with the security dogs on the eve of the India versus England Chennai Test. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: James Anderson ruled out of Chennai Test

James Anderson is ruled out of the fifth and final Test against India due to soreness in his body. (Photo: AP)

BCCI willing for bilateral ties but its govt blocking it: PCB

No full Test side has toured Pakistan since March 2009 after militants attacked the Sri Lankan team in Lahore. (Photo: PTI)

Joe Root could be future England captain: Virat Kohli

Joe Root, although miles behind Kohli in this chart, has been the second highest scoring batsman in the series. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham