LIVE| IPL 2017: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat first

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner (c), Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Yuvraj Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Ben Cutting, Rashid Khan, Bipul Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra.

Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Gautam Gambhir (c), Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa (wk), Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Suryakumar Yadav, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Woakes, Kuldeep Yadav, Trent Boult, Umesh Yadav

Toss:

KKR have won the toss, and have put SRH in to bat first.

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders take on defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad as the Eden Gardens will host the 14th game of the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League here on Saturday.

KKR, who have won their last two games, will be eager to complete a hat-trick wins while SRH will be eager to get back to winning ways after being defeated in their previous game against Mumbai Indians.

While KKR, despite losing Chris Lynn, have found a way to get on top of the opposition, SRH in their last two games have struggled with their batting. While skipper Gautam Gambhir has shone with the bat, Umesh Yadav’s comeback has added an edge to their team.

SRH, meanwhile, will need their batsmen and bowlers to find their mojo with the team failing to live up to their champions status in the previous game.