 LIVE !  :  Gautam Gambhir-led Kolkata Knight Riders, who have won their last two games, will be eager to complete a hat-trick wins while Sunrisers Hyderabad will be eager to get back to winning ways after being defeated in their previous game against Mumbai Indians. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2017: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat first
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2017: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat first

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 15, 2017, 3:29 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2017, 3:43 pm IST
Kolkata Knight Riders have won 6 of their 9 games against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier Leagu
Gautam Gambhir-led Kolkata Knight Riders, who have won their last two games, will be eager to complete a hat-trick wins while Sunrisers Hyderabad will be eager to get back to winning ways after being defeated in their previous game against Mumbai Indians. (Photo: BCCI)
 Gautam Gambhir-led Kolkata Knight Riders, who have won their last two games, will be eager to complete a hat-trick wins while Sunrisers Hyderabad will be eager to get back to winning ways after being defeated in their previous game against Mumbai Indians. (Photo: BCCI)

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner (c), Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Yuvraj Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Ben Cutting, Rashid Khan, Bipul Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra.

Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Gautam Gambhir (c), Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa (wk), Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Suryakumar Yadav, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Woakes, Kuldeep Yadav, Trent Boult, Umesh Yadav

Toss:

KKR have won the toss, and have put SRH in to bat first.

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders take on defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad as the Eden Gardens will host the 14th game of the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League here on Saturday.

KKR, who have won their last two games, will be eager to complete a hat-trick wins while SRH will be eager to get back to winning ways after being defeated in their previous game against Mumbai Indians.

While KKR, despite losing Chris Lynn, have found a way to get on top of the opposition, SRH in their last two games have struggled with their batting. While skipper Gautam Gambhir has shone with the bat, Umesh Yadav’s comeback has added an edge to their team.

SRH, meanwhile, will need their batsmen and bowlers to find their mojo with the team failing to live up to their champions status in the previous game.

Tags: live cricket score, ipl 2017, kkr vs srh
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Nation Gallery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: RCB's Samuel Badree, Gujarat Lions' Andrew Tye’s hat-tricks light up IPL 2017

Samuel Badree became the first bowler to scalp a hat-trick in IPL 10 while Andrew Tye scalped a hat-trick on his IPL debut. (Photo: BCCI / PTI)
 

Pakistan's presence forces India to pull out of Sultan of Johor Cup

Earlier in January, Hockey India announced its decision to not play any tournaments against Pakistan until they submit an unconditional written apology for lewd and unprofessional behaviour of the Pakistan team during Champions Trophy 2014. (Photo: AP)
 

'Unsend' message feature, new shortcuts in test on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is also testing new shortcuts for formatting text on a beta version of the app on Android
 

Watch: 'Chhilka' Ranveer locks horns with 'Milkha' Farhan in a thrilling race

Ranveer and Farhan on the sets of 'Dil Dhadakne Do' and a screengrab from the video.
 

Red iPhone 7 now available in India, with price cut of Rs 4,000

(PRODUCT) RED variant of iPhone 7 and iPhone7 Plus
 

Virat Kohli changes Instagram picture alongside ladylove Anushka Sharma

The display picture is most likely one from the time both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attended cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's Goa-wedding last December. (Photo: Virat Kohli Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

James Anderson finds Hashim Amla, Ricky Ponting ‘most difficult batsmen’ to bowl

James Anderson, a 122-Test veteran, is England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker. He has taken 467 wickets at an average of 28.50. (Photo: AP)

Watch: RCB's Samuel Badree, Gujarat Lions' Andrew Tye’s hat-tricks light up IPL 2017

Samuel Badree became the first bowler to scalp a hat-trick in IPL 10 while Andrew Tye scalped a hat-trick on his IPL debut. (Photo: BCCI / PTI)

It was difficult to make comeback after 2 losses: Gujarat Lions' skipper Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina was full of praise for debutant fast bowler Andrew Tye (5/17) who registered the second hat-trick on a single day in the history of IPL on Friday. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils eye a repeat show against Kings XI Punjab

Sanju Samson played a well-paced innings, to score 102 from 63 balls against RPS.

Kieron Pollard scripts dramatic Mumbai Indians win after Samuel Badree's hat-trick

Kieron Pollard smashed four sixes and three fours in total in his 47-ball 70-run knock. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham