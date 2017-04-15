Sports, Cricket

IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils thrash Kings XI Punjab by 51 runs

PTI
Published Apr 15, 2017, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2017, 11:57 pm IST
The home side then restricted KXIP to 137 for 9 to notch up their second win in three matches.
Delhi Daredevils players celebrate after dismissal of G Maxwell of KXIP during an IPL match between Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab at Ferozshah Kotla in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Daredevils produced an all-round show to thrash Kings XI Punjab by 51 runs in their IPL match here today. Electing to bat, Delhi rode on Sam Billings (55) second IPL half-century and Corey Anderson's (39 not out) late fireworks to post a respectable 188 for six.

The home side then restricted KXIP to 137 for 9 to notch up their second win in three matches. Delhi were clinical in their bowling as their bowlers never allowed the KXIP batsmen to stitch any substantial partnership.

Only Axar Patel gave a semblance of fight against the Delhi bowlers with a 29-ball 44 but by the time the 15th over ended, the asking rate rose above 17 an over with just four wickets in hand. Chasing 189 for a win, KXIP, in the end, could only score 137 for 9 with Patel out in the final ball.

For Delhi, Chris Morris grabbed three wickets for 23 runs while Shahbaz Nedeem and Pat Cummins took two wickets each. Amit Mishra and Corey Anderson got a wicket apiece.

Earlier, the hosts, after a surprise decision to bat first, enjoyed their best start of the season through Billings and Sanju Samson (19) but intermittent wickets hurt them. Delhi were 83 for two at half-way mark after the opening pair's 53-run stand but from overs 10 to 15, the hosts managed
only 37 runs and lost the set pair of Shreyas Iyer (22) and
Billings.

From there on, Chris Morris (16 off 8 balls) and Anderson took the onus to get Delhi to a fighting total, hitting some lusty hits towards the end of innings. Morris' cameo together with Anderson's calculated approach negated the good work done by Punjab spinners Axar Patel (1/33) and K C Cariappa (1/23).

