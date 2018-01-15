LIVE| SA vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 3: Hardik Pandya departs post Virat Kohli ton

After having bowled out Faf du Plessis’ side for 335, the Men in Blue have posted a total of 183-5 in reply, with Virat Kohli having found his form back with an unbeaten 85.(Photo: BCCI)

Centurion: India captain Virat Kohli scored his first century of 2018, as the visitors went past 200.

India 209-6 from 67.1 overs

WICKET! Hardik Pandya has been run-out by Vernon Philander, as South Africa have broken the Kohli-Pandya partnership. Huge blow for India.

India 207-5 from 66.1 overs

CENTURY! Virat Kohli has just scored his 21st Test century, as India have gone past 200.

India captain Virat Kohli and his current batting partner Hardik Pandya will hope to put up a strong partnership when the visitors resume their batting on Day three of the second Test here on Monday.

It was a day of mixed fortunes for Virat Kohli’s side. After having bowled out Faf du Plessis’ side for 335, the Men in Blue have posted a total of 183-5 in reply, with Virat Kohli having found his form back with an unbeaten 85. He is currently involved in a 19-run stand with Hardik Pandya, who is batting on 11.

It was a memorable outing for Lungi Ngidi on Sunday, as he picked up his first ever Test wicket, that of Parthiv Patel.

Apart from Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel and Keshav Maharaj has one wicket each.

India are currently trailing South Africa by 152 runs, and the current partnership will be a crucial one for the visitors, if they are to inch any closer to Proteas’ total.