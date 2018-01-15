search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  After having bowled out Faf du Plessis’ side for 335, the Men in Blue have posted a total of 183-5 in reply, with Virat Kohli having found his form back with an unbeaten 85.(Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 3: Hardik Pandya departs post Virat Kohli ton
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| SA vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 3: Hardik Pandya departs post Virat Kohli ton

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 15, 2018, 12:45 pm IST
Updated Jan 15, 2018, 2:06 pm IST
Score after 67.1 overs, IND 209-6 Kohli 103*, R Ashwin 0*; Vernon Philander (0/26). Trail SA by 126 runs.
After having bowled out Faf du Plessis’ side for 335, the Men in Blue have posted a total of 183-5 in reply, with Virat Kohli having found his form back with an unbeaten 85.(Photo: BCCI)
 After having bowled out Faf du Plessis’ side for 335, the Men in Blue have posted a total of 183-5 in reply, with Virat Kohli having found his form back with an unbeaten 85.(Photo: BCCI)

Centurion: India captain Virat Kohli scored his first century of 2018, as the visitors went past 200.

India 209-6 from 67.1 overs

 

WICKET! Hardik Pandya has been run-out by Vernon Philander, as South Africa have broken the Kohli-Pandya partnership. Huge blow for India.

India 207-5 from 66.1 overs

CENTURY! Virat Kohli has just scored his 21st Test century, as India have gone past 200.

Preview

India captain Virat Kohli and his current batting partner Hardik Pandya will hope to put up a strong partnership when the visitors resume their batting on Day three of the second Test here on Monday.

It was a day of mixed fortunes for Virat Kohli’s side. After having bowled out Faf du Plessis’ side for 335, the Men in Blue have posted a total of 183-5 in reply, with Virat Kohli having found his form back with an unbeaten 85. He is currently involved in a 19-run stand with Hardik Pandya, who is batting on 11.

It was a memorable outing for Lungi Ngidi on Sunday, as he picked up his first ever Test wicket, that of Parthiv Patel.

Apart from Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel and Keshav Maharaj has one wicket each.

India are currently trailing South Africa by 152 runs, and the current partnership will be a crucial one for the visitors, if they are to inch any closer to Proteas’ total.

Tags: south africa vs india, centurion test, live cricket score, virat kohli


Related Stories

SA vs Ind, 2nd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli's unbeaten 85 takes India to 183-5 at stumps
SA vs Ind: Ex-cricketers slam India management for Bhuvneshwar's omission in 2nd Test
SA vs Ind 2nd Test: 3 late wickets for India leave hosts at 269-6 on Day 1


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

5-year-old with deformed fingers and toes creates 3D-printed hands for other kids

The mother and son teamed up to build a 3D-hand for him and now the child has learnt to print and build similar limbs (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Survey reveals 3 in 5 people drink alcohol regularly to cope with stress

Survey reveals 3 in 5 people drink alcohol regularly to cope with stress. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Woman marries 300-year-old ghost

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Youngster becomes world’s most eligible bachelor

The 20-year-old from Port Richey purchased his winning ticket with money he had won from a scratch-off lottery ticket. (Facebook/ Shane Missler)
 

Finnish firm detects new Intel security flaw

An attacker would initially need physical access to the device in question.
 

Video: Shah Rukh Khan recreates #BeMyGuest magic for Dubai tourism

The newly launched 2.0 #BeMyGuest portrays Shah Rukh's journey across a series of short films that see him taking visitors to Dubai through a multifaceted destination. (Youtube Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

SA v IND, 2nd Test: South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi fulfills dream on his home ground

Ngidi pointed out that the hosts never expected such kind of low and slow Centurion wicket will be on offer for the ongoing match. (Photo: BCCI)

SA v IND, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli-Hardik Pandya partnership crucial, says Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma feels the visitors have the chance to take the ongoing second cricket Test away from South Africa if Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya build up a good partnership. (Photo: BCCI)

SA vs Ind, 2nd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli's unbeaten 85 takes India to 183-5 at stumps

Virat Kohli's unbeaten 85 helped India reach 183-5 at stumps on Day 2. (Photo: BCCI)

Australia vs England 1st ODI: Jason Roy's 180 helps visitors beat Steve Smith's men

The South Africa-born Roy was dominant from the start of the chase and surpassed Alex Hales' record of 171 - against Pakistan at Nottingham in 2016 - as the highest ever ODI score for England. He improved on his own high score of 162 against Sri Lanka at the Oval in 2016 June.(Photo: AFP)

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Delhi's Rishabh Pant smashes 2nd fastest ton in T20 history

His brutal innings was also the second fastest hundred in T20s, only behind Chris Gayle, who hammered 100 off 30 balls against Pune Warriors in the 2013 Indian Premier League. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham