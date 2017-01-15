Live | India vs England 1st ODI: Jadeja removes dangerous man Jason Roy

England: 108/2 from 18.3 overs

Out! Jason Roy, out stumped by MS Dhoni of Ravindra Jadeja's bowling. Indian spinners were not leaking runs and Roy decided to attack, he came down the pitch, missed the ball and Dhoni calmly removed the bails.

England: 67/1 from 10 overs

Eye catching 36-ball fifty for Jason Roy. His 6th ODI fifty. The opener has helped England make a brilliant start in the first ODI.

England: 39/1 from 6.2 overs

Out! Alex Hales run out by Jasprit Bumrah. What a piece of fielding, great throw from the deep and it's a direct hit. hales can't believe it.

England: 28/0 from 5 overs

England openers have made a solid start, with Jason Roy (21) in particular looking very comfortable. The combination of Umesh Yadav and Hardik Pandya has looked ineffective so far.

Pune: The new era of Indian cricket is all set to kick off on Sunday in Pune, when Virat Kohli steps out onto the pitch as the Indian captain across all three formats of the game.

Kohli has already functioning as the Test captain of India, before limited over skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished his captaincy, earlier this month.

Kohli has gone with the combination of Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul as the openers, while picking four bowling all-rounders – Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Meanwhile, England have gone with two all-rounders – Moeen Ali and Chris woakes.

India have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, MS dhoni, Yuvraj singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Jake Ball.