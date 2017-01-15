 LIVE !  :  Jason Roy gave England a blistering start in Pune. (Photo: AFP) Live | India vs England 1st ODI: Jadeja removes dangerous man Jason Roy
 
Sports, Cricket

Live | India vs England 1st ODI: Jadeja removes dangerous man Jason Roy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 15, 2017, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Jan 15, 2017, 2:53 pm IST
After a 4-0 drubbing in the Tests, the English team will be hoping to make a strong comeback in the shorter format.
Jason Roy gave England a blistering start in Pune. (Photo: AFP)
 Jason Roy gave England a blistering start in Pune. (Photo: AFP)

England: 108/2 from 18.3 overs

Out! Jason Roy, out stumped by MS Dhoni of Ravindra Jadeja's bowling. Indian spinners were not leaking runs and Roy decided to attack, he came down the pitch, missed the ball and Dhoni calmly removed the bails.

England: 67/1 from 10 overs

Eye catching 36-ball fifty for Jason Roy. His 6th ODI fifty. The opener has helped England make a brilliant start in the first ODI.

England: 39/1 from 6.2 overs

Out! Alex Hales run out by Jasprit Bumrah. What a piece of fielding, great throw from the deep and it's a direct hit. hales can't believe it.

England: 28/0 from 5 overs

England openers have made a solid start, with Jason Roy (21) in particular looking very comfortable. The combination of Umesh Yadav and Hardik Pandya has looked ineffective so far.

Pune: The new era of Indian cricket is all set to kick off on Sunday in Pune, when Virat Kohli steps out onto the pitch as the Indian captain across all three formats of the game.

Kohli has already functioning as the Test captain of India, before limited over skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished his captaincy, earlier this month.

Kohli has gone with the combination of Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul as the openers, while picking four bowling all-rounders – Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Meanwhile, England have gone with two all-rounders – Moeen Ali and Chris woakes.

India have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, MS dhoni, Yuvraj singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Jake Ball.

Tags: virat kohli, mahendra singh dhoni, team india, india vs england, pune odi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Virat Kohli (Photo: AP)

Kohli will be the agent of glory for team India

There are various theories and perspectives being presented about how cricket in India will be influenced by Kohli’s leadership.
15 Jan 2017 12:56 AM
Experience is something we have discussed before picking Yuvi because we cannot leave so much burden on MS (Dhoni) alone in the middle order, said Virat Kohli as explained why Yuvraj Singh was recalled to India’s limited-overs squad. (Photo: AFP)

Yuvraj Singh was picked to ease burden on MS, says Virat Kohli

Kohli also revealed that Ambati Rayudu had also been considered to do this specific job but was injured for a long time.
14 Jan 2017 4:40 PM
Kohli believes that Dhoni's inputs during the game will help Indiaget their DRS calls right. (Photo: AFP)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s inputs will be priceless: Virat Kohli

Kohli, who was functioning as the captain of the India Test side, will take over as the skipper across all three formats.
14 Jan 2017 1:33 PM
Virat Kohli praised Dhoni saying that the wicketkeeper-batsman will always be his captain. (Photo: Virat Kohli/ Twitter)

Throwback Thursday: Virat Kohli shares rare picture of himself from junior days

Virat Kohli became the Team India captain across all three formats after Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished his limited overs captaincy.
12 Jan 2017 6:10 PM

World Gallery

At the dusk of both of their political careers, surrounded by teary friends and family, President Barack Obama on Thursday bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Joe Biden, the man he called, 'the finest vice president we have ever seen'.

Biden breaks down after Obama surprises him with Medal of Freedom
Every January, thousands of voodoo worshippers joined by crowds of tourists and descendants of slaves trudge down the long sand track leading to the beach at Ouidah in Benin.

Thousands of worshippers and tourists flock to West Africa for a Voodoo pilgrimage
In a speech that was inspirational and emotional, Barack Obama bid adieu as the President of United States of America.

Nostalgia, tears, smiles: Barack Obama's farewell speech had it all
Thousands of Mexicans marched in the capital Monday to complain about a gasoline price increase, demonstrating a day after police in Sonora state fought a pitched, three-hour battle to free a border rail crossing blocked by protesters.

More gas hike protests in Mexico a day after clash at border
A massive crowd of mostly barefoot Filipino Roman Catholic devotees joined an annual procession of a centuries-old statue of Jesus Christ held under tight security due to fears of a possible attack following the killing of a suspected Islamic extremist leader.

Thousands gather at Manila for annual Catholic procession amid heavy security
Millions of Americans were struggling under a winter storm that blocked roads and covered airports in snow, paralyzing transportation from Alabama all the way to New York City.

Winter storm cripples South, wrecks havoc across US
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man with bionic penis says he now wants to date a sex robot

The man lost his virginity to an escort last year (Photo: YouTube/Pixabay)
 

US dog saves owner by lying on him in freezing conditions

5-year-old golden retriever Kelsey happened to be with Bob when during halftime of the Fiesta Bowl, Bob decided to walk outside his house in just his long johns, slippers and a shirt to get firewood for the fireplace. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

We had a fallout because Kareena asked for too much money: Karan Johar

Kareena's request didn’t go down well with Karan, who then approached Preity Zinta for the role.
 

‘Why this Kolaveri Di’: Ravindra Jadeja trolls Flipkart

Ravindra Jadeja is coming off the back of a successful 4-0 triumph over England in the five-match Test series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Mulayam’s younger son in a Lambhorgini!

Mulayam Yadav's younger son, Prateek Yadav (Photo: Instagram)
 

E-waste rising dangerously in Asia: UN study

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

‘Why this Kolaveri Di’: Ravindra Jadeja trolls Flipkart

Ravindra Jadeja is coming off the back of a successful 4-0 triumph over England in the five-match Test series. (Photo: AFP)

Parthiv Patel, Gujarat’s mastermind in heady triumph

Parthiv Patel is carried by team-mates after Gujarat won the Ranji Trophy on Saturday (Photo: AP)

We’ve explosive players, says Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan

Nomination rejected, dejected Mohammad Azharuddin hits out

Mohammad Azharuddin

Legend honour for former skipper Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham