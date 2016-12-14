Sports, Cricket

Ind vs Eng, 5th Test: Virat Kohli’s India look to increase Cook's woes in Chennai

AFP
Published Dec 14, 2016, 9:34 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2016, 12:03 pm IST
The rampaging Indian side look to win the final Test and clinch the five-match series 4-0.
After putting the outcome of the series beyond doubt following a win in Mumbai, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had said that India would now "really express fully" in Chennai and hope to make it 4-0 against opponents who had been something of a bogey team. (Photo: AP)
 After putting the outcome of the series beyond doubt following a win in Mumbai, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had said that India would now "really express fully" in Chennai and hope to make it 4-0 against opponents who had been something of a bogey team. (Photo: AP)

Chennai: A rampant India will look to create history in the fifth and final Test against England from Friday by piling more misery on Alastair Cook in what could be his last outing as the tourists' skipper.

After completing an innings victory in the fourth Test on Monday in Mumbai, Virat Kohli's men will become the first Indian team to go unbeaten in 18 matches by avoiding defeat in the series finale in Chennai.

The majestic Kohli, who is in the form of his life after striking his third double century of the year, is no mood to ease up on their beleaguered visitors.

After putting the outcome of the series beyond doubt, Kohli said India would now "really express ourselves fully" in Chennai and hope to make it 4-0 against opponents who had been something of a bogey team.

England had won their last three series against India, including their tour in 2012 at the start of Cook's record-breaking tenure as captain.

Four years on, Cook's appetite for the job is being increasingly called into question and the skipper himself has spoken of the possibility of stepping down while continuing to be available for selection as a batsman.

Root 'ready':

"If he still feels the same way he did when he started, if every defeat hurts him as much now as it did then, I believe he should carry on," Nasser Hussain, one of Cook's predecessors, wrote in the Daily Mail.

"But if any part of him feels as if he's taking the job for granted, then he should have a serious think about handing it over to Joe Root. It's not a job you do lightly."

After the Mumbai Test, Cook said he had still to decide on his future but he raised eyebrows by declaring that Joe Root -- his most likely successor -- should be ready to take on the task.

"You start having questions, of course you do," said Cook as he was quizzed about whether he wanted to soldier on after 58 Tests as captain.

"I think Joe Root is ready to captain England. He's ready because he's a clued-up guy, he's got the respect of everyone in the changing room.

"He hasn't got much captaincy experience but that doesn't mean he can't be a very good captain."

England coach Trevor Bayliss is among those hoping that Cook does decide to remain captain, describing the speculation around his future as an unwelcome distraction.

"I think everyone, to a man, in the dressing room would be disappointed if he wasn't captain," Bayliss was quoted as saying by website cricinfo.

"But when it's constantly in the media all the time, it's a bit of a pain in the backside."

Majestic Kohli:

While Cook considers whether to abdicate, his counterpart appears increasingly confident on the throne.

He now has a chance of setting a new Indian record for the most runs in a series after scoring 640 in the first four Tests, with Sunil Gavaskar's 774 on the 1971 tour of West Indies coming into view.

Kohli is one of several Indian players who have had outstanding series, including spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who has taken 27 wickets.

"The team is exceptional in terms of intensity and situational awareness. Everyone has contributed to the success. This team is special," said India coach Anil Kumble.

India are expected to be unchanged but England could bring in an extra spin bowler on a pitch that is expected to turn, with Cook admitting it was a mistake to only pick two specialist spinners in Mumbai.

England will be hoping Stuart Broad, who missed the last two Tests with a foot injury, will be available with his stand-in Jake Ball only taking one wicket in Mumbai.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Amit Mishra, Bhuvenshwar Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane.

England: Alastair Cook (captain), Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Steven Finn, James Anderson, Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Gareth Batty, Stuart Broad, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Keaton Jennings.

Tags: india vs england, virat kohli, alastair cook, chennai test
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

R Ashwin ran through England’s lower-order as Virat Kohli and Co. won the Mumbai Test by an innings and 36 runs. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: India decimate England by an innings and 36 runs to win series 3-0

India needed just 32 minutes to wrap up England innings and clinch the five-match Test series on Monday.
12 Dec 2016 11:19 AM
Alastair Cook said James Anderson was stating a fact. (Photo: AFP)

Anderson’s comment on Kohli slightly unnecessary: Alastair Cook

India beat England by an innings and 36 runs in the fourth Test in Mumbai to clinch the series 3-0.
12 Dec 2016 2:44 PM
England skipper rued the fact that England failed to cash in on their chances. (Photo: PTI)

Moeen, Rashid not yet in league of Swann and Panesar: Alastair Cook

The England skipper also said that Joe Root is ready to take captaincy duties in Test cricket.
12 Dec 2016 3:59 PM
Virat Kohli (Photo: AP)

England series win by far the best, says Virat Kohli

Kohli, after India sealed the Test series win - their first since 2008 against England, though made it clear that this was not a revenge of any kind.
13 Dec 2016 1:54 AM

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aurangabad businessman gifts 90 houses to homeless on daughter's wedding

Ajay Munot. (Photo: )
 

Twinkle Khanna to conceptualise, turn producer with Akshay-Balki film?

This picture of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna was shared on Twitter.
 

Sonam Kapoor to tie the knot with rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja?

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.
 

Tired of abductions, Mexican townsfolk kidnap drug boss' mom

People paint outlines of bodies as part of a memorial for those killed, on the 10th anniversary of the drug war’s start, at the Monument for the the Mexican Revolution, in Mexico City. (Photo: AP)
 

Murtaza Ahmadi, Afghan bag-shirt boy, meets his idol Lionel Messi

Murtaza Ahmadi met Lionel Messi in Doha, where the Spanish league champions are due to play a friendly match. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Is Anil Kapoor's latest look inspired from Peaky Blinders' Paul Anderson?

Anil will be seen alongside nephew Arjun Kapoor in Anees Bazmee's '
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Yuvraj Singh’s father not pleased with Hazel Keech’s reported name change

Yuvraj Singh got married to model-actress Hazel Keech in November this year. (Photo: PTI)

Talks about Alastair Cook's captaincy 'pain in the backside': Trevor Bayliss

After the series defeat against India, England coach Trevor Bayliss and Test skipper Alastair Cook have once again found themselves answering a barrage of questions on the subject of latter’s future as England’s skipper in Tests. (Photo: AFP)

Cyclone Vardah damages MA Chidambaram stadium sightscreen

MA Chidambaram stadium

Virat Kohli is fit for any format: Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev

Accolades pour in for captain magnificent

Virat Kohli
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham