Cyclone Vardah damages MA Chidambaram stadium sightscreen

Chennai: The fifth and final Test match between India and England will start as per schedule on December 16 at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium despite the severe cyclone Vardah that lashed the city on Monday evening.

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association secretary K.S. Viswanathan said that although centre strip and the outfield have not been affected by the cyclone, the sight screen has been badly damaged.

“The assuring part is that the pitch and the outfield have not been affected by the cyclone. But sightscreen has been damaged. The bulbs have blown off, air conditioners damaged. There have been hundreds of tree trunks lying in the road leading up to the stadium. Our challenge is to set everything in order in the next two days. I am confident we will be able to set everything right,” Viswanthan said.

Members of England and India teams landed in the city, but they are unlikely to practise on Wednesday.