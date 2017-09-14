Sports, Cricket

India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan released from Virat Kohli-led squad for 1st 3 ODIs

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 14, 2017, 3:22 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2017, 3:29 pm IST
'The All-India Senior Selection Committee has decided not to name any replacement for Mr Dhawan in Indian Cricket Team,' said BCCI.
“Team India opener Mr Shikhar Dhawan has requested to be released from the team for the first three ODIs of the Paytm Australia tour of India, 2017 to attend to his wife, who is unwell,” said BCCI in a media release. (Photo: AP)
Mumbai: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday released opener Shikhar Dhawan for the first three India versus Australia ODIs.

The southpaw, who was picked in the 16-man squad for the Chennai, Kolkata and Indore games, had requested the Indian cricket board for release to be with his unwell wife Ayesha.

“Team India opener Mr Shikhar Dhawan has requested to be released from the team for the first three ODIs of the Paytm Australia tour of India, 2017 to attend to his wife, who is unwell,” said BCCI in a media release.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has decided not to name any replacement for Mr Dhawan in Indian Cricket Team,” added BCCI.

Squad:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Tags: india vs australia, shikhar dhawan, bcci
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


