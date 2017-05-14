Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata to finish at top of table

Kolkata: Fine bowling performances from Mumbai Indians especially Hardik Pandya helped his side to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 runs in the Eden Gardens at Kolkata on Saturday night to finish at the top of the table with 20 points.

Chasing a target of 174 from 20 overs, the home side was restricted to 164/8 in 20 overs. Manish Pandey and Kiwi batsman Colin De Grandhomme (33) tried their best to take their team to victory however their efforts went in vain (29).

For Mumbai Tim Southee, Hardik Pandya and Vinay Kumar picked three wickets each. Earlier Half centuries from opener Saurabh Tiwary and Ambati Rayudu and a typically explosive cameo from Kieron Pollard muscled Mumbai Indians to a competitive total of 173-5.

Tiwary provided the platform with a cautious 52 from 43 balls but the table-topping Mumbai Indians, having made five changes to their first-choice XI, were intent on keeping wickets in hand for an explosive finish and the strategy succeeded - to a degree. The start was delayed by an hour after a rain shower and, although further rain was forecast, the innings proceeded without further interruption.

Rayudu was stumped for 63 from 37 balls (6x4, 3x6) in the penultimate over but Pollard was frustrated in the final overs by some excellent death bowling from the home side. Trent Boult replaced the injured Chris Woakes for KKR and bowled an excellent final over to finish with 2-30 in his four overs.