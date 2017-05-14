 LIVE !  :  Shardul Thakur has given Steve Smith's side a brilliant start today. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE | RPS vs KXIP: RPS in cruise control with Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith at crease
 
LIVE | RPS vs KXIP: RPS in cruise control with Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith at crease

RPS: 67-1 from 11 overs. Ajinkya Rahane: 25, Steve Smith: 13. RPS need 7 runs to win from 54 balls.
RPS: 62-1 from 10 overs

The season is coming to an early close for KXIP here, as Rahane and Smith keep the scoreboard ticking at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

RPS: 41-1 from 5.3 overs

WICKET! The aggressive Tripathi goes for the slog sweep against Axar, but misses completely. Patel picks up a wicket, but it seems too little too late for KXIP now.

RPS: 36-0 from 5 overs

RPS are in no hurry here. They are cruising along at a fine pace, with Tripathi going for the charge, while Ajinkya Rahane plays the sheet anchor role. Surely there is no way back for KXIP now.

KXIP: 73-10 from 15.5 overs

WICKET! And just like that KXIP's innings is all over, more than 4 overs short. Mohit Sharma goes for the big hoink against Zampa, but only managed to give a high catch to Daniel Christian in the deep.

KXIP: 71-9 from 15.1 overs

WICKET! Zampa pitches up one of his classic leg spinners, as Ishant slogs it against the spin. As expected, he ended up giving a high catch to Smith.

KXIP: 69-8 from 13.4 overs

WICKET! Swapnil Singh completely misses the line of the ball, and edges it to Daniel Christian at first slip, who fumbled, but MS Dhoni behind the wicket, was alert, and took the catch on the rebound.

KXIP: 51-6 from 9.2 overs

WICKET! Saha goes fishing outside the off stump, looking to guide the ball down to third man. However, he only managed to get a thick edge, as Dhoni did well to take a diving catch behind the wicket.

KXIP: 32-5 from 5.5 overs

WICKET! Shardul picks up his third wicket. This has been a brilliant powerpaly for RPS. Maxwell uppishly flicked the ball on the leg side, but only managed to find Rahane in the deep.

KXIP: 31-4 from 5.2 overs

WICKET! Another one bites the dust! Tewatia tried to pull it, but Shardul had hurled a slower bounder, and gloved it behind to Unadkat.

KXIP: 29-3 from 5 overs

RPS have started off just as they wanted. Unadkat gave them an early start with a wicket off the first ball of the day, and then Shardul Thakur mixed it up well, to trap Shaun Marsh.

KXIP: 24-3 from 4.2 over

WICKET! Morgan tried to steal a quick single there, but a brilliant piece of fielding does him in. The paceman came in running and threw an underhand ball, to hit the stumps.

KXIP: 19-2 from 3.3 over

WICKET! Brilliant bowling by RPS. Shardul Thakur fires it in with a scrambled seam, as Marsh plays an uppish drive, giving an easy catch to skipper Steve Smith.

KXIP: 0-1 from 0.1 over

WICKET! Unadkat with the first ball of the match! Guptill drives the ball uppishly, but only managed to find Manoj Tiwary in the covers.

Teams:

Kings XI Punjab XI: Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Glenn Maxwell (c), Shaun Marsh, Eoin Morgan, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Swapnil Singh, Mohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Sharma

Rising Pune Supergiant XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith (c), Manoj Tiwary, Ben Stokes, MS Dhoni (wk), Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Adam Zampa

Toss:

Rising Pune Supergiant have won the toss and have decided to field first. Kings XI Punjab to bat first.

Preview: It all comes down to this match. Rising Pune Supergiant and Kings XI Punjab find themselves in a knockout match, even before the 2017 IPL qualifiers have begun.

Both the sides have been going through some patchy form over the course of the season, something that does not do justice to the immense talent present in both the squads.

However, it all comes down to this match, that would either define their season as a success, or as a failure.

RPS have regained their form after an early season blip, and under the guidance of Steve Smith, one of the most iconic captains of modern day cricket, have managed to haul themselves into the top four spots.

However, Punjab, who have had a more recent resurgence, in which they have won four out of their last five games, are right on their tail.

It promises to be a thrilling contest between two Aussie players as well, as Smith and Maxwell line up against each other.

In such a tensed tie, one moment of brilliance, or even one mistake could decide the outcome. Which one will it be in this game? Stay on this page to keep following the updates.

