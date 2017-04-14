 LIVE !  :  Making a comeback, Virat Kohl has set the stage on fire as Royal Challengers Bangalore are off to a bright start against Mumbai Indians. (Photo: AP) Live| IPL 2017 RCB vs MI: RCB lose Gayle; AB joins Kohli in the middle
 
Sports, Cricket

Live| IPL 2017 RCB vs MI: RCB lose Gayle; AB joins Kohli in the middle

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 14, 2017, 3:24 pm IST
Updated Apr 14, 2017, 5:02 pm IST
Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 66/1 from 10 overs; Virat Kohli (38*), AB de Villiers (2*).
Making a comeback, Virat Kohl has set the stage on fire as Royal Challengers Bangalore are off to a bright start against Mumbai Indians. (Photo: AP)
 Making a comeback, Virat Kohl has set the stage on fire as Royal Challengers Bangalore are off to a bright start against Mumbai Indians. (Photo: AP)

Royal Challengers Bangalore 66/1 from 10 overs

WICKET! Hardik Pandya has struck as Mumbai Indians get their first breakthrough. Chris Gayle did not look comfortable and was batting slow by his standards. The pressure seems to have gotten to him.

Royal Challengers Bangalore 34/0 from 5 overs:

It's Kohli show! Virat Kohli is on fire and so is RCB. He was short on runs against Australia and the injury meant that he could not play in the first few games for RCB.

Bengaluru: Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore as Virat Kohli makes a comeback after recovering from the shoulder injury he sustained during the third India versus Australia Test in Ranchi.

RCB have made a couple of changes to their team as Chris Gayle and Samuel Badree are picked. Shane Watson, who captained the team, and Billy Stanlake fail to make the cut.

(Photo: IPL Twitter)(Photo: IPL Twitter)

MI, meanwhile, are forced to make a change to their winning combination as Lasith Malinga is ruled out of the game due to illness. New Zealand's Tim Southee will replace the Sri Lankan speedster in the team.

(Photo: IPL Twitter)(Photo: IPL Twitter)

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bangalore, having won just a game in Indian Premier League season 10, take on Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday.

The last year’s finalist, although holding their nerve in a low-scoring thriller against Delhi Daredevils, have struggled this season in absence of their skipper; no matter whether they are batting first or chasing down the total. However, with him making a comeback after recovering from the injury bolsters team’s hopes and more importantly adds a tremendous edge to their batting. Kohli’s comeback, in addition to AB de Villiers and Kedar Jadhav’s presence, will make RCB stronger again.

However, it won’t be an easy task as they face Rohit Sharma-led MI which had bounced back after tasting a loss in their opening game. While Rohit has struggled in all the games, the youngsters – Nitish Rana, Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya – have played a big role in MI’s two wins in a row.

While MI will want the trio to keep contributing, it will also want Kieron Pollard and Rohit to come up with a  better show with the bat. Their bowling though, unlike RCB’s patchy bowling performances, has looked good as Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, Jasprit Bumrah have delivered when the team needed them the most.

All and all, cricket fans will have an exciting battle to look forward to.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB):

Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Kedar Jadhav, Mandeep Singh, Shane Watson, Travis Head, Sachin Baby, Stuart Binny, Pawan Negi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tymal Mills, Sreenath Aravind, Aniket Choudhary, Harshal Patel, Adam Milne, Iqbal Abdulla, Samuel Badree, Avesh Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Praveen Dubey, Billy Stanlake.

Mumbai Indians (MI):

Rohit Sharma (captain), Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, Lendl Simmons, Vinay Kumar, Parthiv Patel, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, J Suchith, Hardik Pandya, Jos Buttler, Tim Southee, Jithesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Punia, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Johnson, K Gowtham, Karn Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary, A Gunarathna, K Khejroliya.

Tags: live cricket score, virat kohli, rohit sharma, rcb vs mi

Related Stories

Kolkata Knight Riders outplayed Kings XI Punjab at the Eden Gardens to jump to number one spot in IPL 2017 points table. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 points table: KKR move to top spot after thumping win against KXIP

Requiring 172 runs to win, the Gautam Gambhir-led side sealed the win with 8 wickets in hand.
06 Apr 2017 12:25 AM
Virat Kohli. (Photo: AFP)

Return of Virat Kohli gives boost to Royal Challengers Bangalore

He is back! Following time on the sidelines for a shoulder injury.
14 Apr 2017 1:57 AM
RCB captain Virat Kohli bats at nets. (Photo: SHASHIDHAR. B)

IPL 2017: Gung-ho Virat Kohli raring to go

Virat Kohli’s smile said it all. He was back in the press room, back on the field and more importantly, back in the team.
14 Apr 2017 1:51 AM
Jasprit Bumrah (3/24), Harbhajan Singh (2/23) stared as Mumbai Indians secured their second consecutive win in the tenth edition of Indian Premier League by beating defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets here on Wednesday. (Photo: AFP)

Jasprit Bumrah, Harbhajan Singh star as Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians secured their second consecutive win in the tenth edition of Indian Premier League.
13 Apr 2017 12:22 AM

World Gallery

From early 1942 until late 1944, transport trains delivered Jews to the camp's gas chambers from all over German-occupied Europe, where they were killed with the pesticide Zyklon B.

In pics: Survivors mark 72nd anniversary of Nazi Concentration Camp
In the West, it is also the last week of Lent, and includes Palm Sunday, Holy Wednesday (Spy Wednesday), Maundy Thursday (Holy Thursday), Good Friday (Holy Friday), and Holy Saturday.

In pics: Italy marks Holy Week — a week just before Easter
Smoke fills the air as ultra-Orthodox Jews burn leavened items in final preparation for the Passover holiday in Jerusalem.

In pics: Israel Passover — biblically derived Jewish holiday
Bombs tore through two Egyptian churches in different cities as worshippers were marking Palm Sunday, killing at least 44 people and wounding around 126 in an assault claimed by the ISIS. (Photo: AP)

Palm Sunday: Twin bombings at Egypt's Coptic churches kill dozens
A truck ploughed into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm on Friday

In pics: Terror attack in Sweden; 4 killed, 2 arrested
Kites fly in the sky during the 31st International Kite Festival in Berck, northern France on Thursday.

In pics: France celebrates 31st International Kite Festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man ends up with 3 week erection from love potion given by his wife

The love potion with bamboo urine has been popular in Zimbabwe (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Xiaomi’s Mi 6 leaks in 4 images ahead of global unveil, headphone jack missing

The Mi 6 is a good looking phone that tries to imitate the iPhone 7 with a hint of the OnePlus 3T while carrying forward the legacy of the Mi 5.
 

Live| IPL 2017 RCB vs MI: RCB lose Gayle; AB joins Kohli in the middle

Making a comeback, Virat Kohl has set the stage on fire as Royal Challengers Bangalore are off to a bright start against Mumbai Indians. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung to launch the Galaxy S8 and S8+ with accessories in India on 19th April

India will be getting only the black colour variant of the S8 and the S8+ for now.
 

India-born engineer gets American Helicopter Society award

The AHS honour is considered as a benchmark for leadership excellence in vertical flight technology. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Alia cements her position as a performer; features in under 30 achiever's list

Alia Bhatt.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Sanjay Bangar helped me get my rhythm back, says Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav played 12 out of 13 Tests in a hectic home season, and his big moment came in the four-Test series against Australia, when he picked up 17 wickets and played a big role in India regaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (Photo: AP)

No greater moment than winning World Cup, says Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar was speaking after launching the trailer of the movie 'Sachin - A Billion Dreams'. (Photo: AFP)

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab: Sunil Narine surprised us: Ishant Sharma

Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Shahzad suspended after failing dope test

ICC said Mohammad Shahzad has tested positive for the banned substance Clenbuterol. (Photo: AFP)

From state bodies to players, BCCI releases funds for all

The amount has been released on March 22 and will go a long way to help the staff, who have not been paid salaries for months. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham