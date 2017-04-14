Live| IPL 2017 RCB vs MI: RCB lose Gayle; AB joins Kohli in the middle

Making a comeback, Virat Kohl has set the stage on fire as Royal Challengers Bangalore are off to a bright start against Mumbai Indians. (Photo: AP)

Royal Challengers Bangalore 66/1 from 10 overs

WICKET! Hardik Pandya has struck as Mumbai Indians get their first breakthrough. Chris Gayle did not look comfortable and was batting slow by his standards. The pressure seems to have gotten to him.

Royal Challengers Bangalore 34/0 from 5 overs:

It's Kohli show! Virat Kohli is on fire and so is RCB. He was short on runs against Australia and the injury meant that he could not play in the first few games for RCB.

Bengaluru: Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore as Virat Kohli makes a comeback after recovering from the shoulder injury he sustained during the third India versus Australia Test in Ranchi.

RCB have made a couple of changes to their team as Chris Gayle and Samuel Badree are picked. Shane Watson, who captained the team, and Billy Stanlake fail to make the cut.

(Photo: IPL Twitter)

MI, meanwhile, are forced to make a change to their winning combination as Lasith Malinga is ruled out of the game due to illness. New Zealand's Tim Southee will replace the Sri Lankan speedster in the team.

(Photo: IPL Twitter)

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bangalore, having won just a game in Indian Premier League season 10, take on Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday.

The last year’s finalist, although holding their nerve in a low-scoring thriller against Delhi Daredevils, have struggled this season in absence of their skipper; no matter whether they are batting first or chasing down the total. However, with him making a comeback after recovering from the injury bolsters team’s hopes and more importantly adds a tremendous edge to their batting. Kohli’s comeback, in addition to AB de Villiers and Kedar Jadhav’s presence, will make RCB stronger again.

However, it won’t be an easy task as they face Rohit Sharma-led MI which had bounced back after tasting a loss in their opening game. While Rohit has struggled in all the games, the youngsters – Nitish Rana, Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya – have played a big role in MI’s two wins in a row.

While MI will want the trio to keep contributing, it will also want Kieron Pollard and Rohit to come up with a better show with the bat. Their bowling though, unlike RCB’s patchy bowling performances, has looked good as Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, Jasprit Bumrah have delivered when the team needed them the most.

All and all, cricket fans will have an exciting battle to look forward to.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB):

Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Kedar Jadhav, Mandeep Singh, Shane Watson, Travis Head, Sachin Baby, Stuart Binny, Pawan Negi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tymal Mills, Sreenath Aravind, Aniket Choudhary, Harshal Patel, Adam Milne, Iqbal Abdulla, Samuel Badree, Avesh Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Praveen Dubey, Billy Stanlake.

Mumbai Indians (MI):

Rohit Sharma (captain), Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, Lendl Simmons, Vinay Kumar, Parthiv Patel, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, J Suchith, Hardik Pandya, Jos Buttler, Tim Southee, Jithesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Punia, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Johnson, K Gowtham, Karn Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary, A Gunarathna, K Khejroliya.