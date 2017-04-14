Sports, Cricket

IPL 2017: Clinical Gujarat Lions beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 7 wkts

Published Apr 14, 2017, 11:42 pm IST
Andrew Tye registered the second hat-trick of the day to enable Gujarat Lions restrict Rising Pune Supergiant to 171 for eight.
Gujarat Lions captain Suresh Raina plays a shot during match 13 of the Vivo 2017 Indian Premier League between the Gujarat Lions and the Rising Pune Supergiant at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
Rajkot: Gujarat Lions defeated Rising Pune Supergiant by seven wickets to register their first win in the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League, here today. Chasing a challenging 172-run target, Brendon McCullum (49 off 32) and Dwayne Smith (47 off 30) got Gujarat Lions off to a flier with a blazing 94-run opening stand to set the base for the convincing victory.

Skipper Suresh Raina (35 not out) and Aaron Finch (33 not out) then finished off the proceedings with an unbeaten 61-run fourth wicket stand with two overs to spare.

Earlier, debutant Andrew Tye registered the second hat-trick of the day to enable Gujarat Lions restrict Rising Pune Supergiant to 171 for eight.

Right-arm pacer Tye, playing his first IPL match, returned with impressive figures of 5 for 17 from his four overs to keep Supergiant undercheck, especially after a blazing start by opener Rahul Tripathi (33 off 17) and skipper Steven Smith (43 off 28).

Tye's was the second hat-trick of the day in the history of IPL after Royal Challengers Bangalore's Samuel Badree (4/9) achieved the feat earlier in the day against Mumbai Indians in a losing cause.

