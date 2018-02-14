IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings in opener, Wankhede to host final

The 11th edition of the cash-rich league of the world’s most richest and fancy T20 tournament will be spread across nine venues in a period of 51 days. (Photo: BCCI)

Mumbai: The schedules for the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) were announced on Wednesday evening.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on two-time winners MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, April 7, 2018, in the inaugural contest.

The 11th edition of the cash-rich league of the world’s most richest and fancy T20 tournament will be spread across nine venues in a period of 51 days.

CSK and Rajasthan Royals (RR) who are making a comeback after a two-year spot-fixing ban will see their matches being played at their original venues – MA Chidambaram Stadium and the Sawai Mansingh Stadium respectively.

While Preity Zinta co-owned Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will see their home game being played at two venues – Indore (3) and Mohali (4).

With eight teams battling it out, the final will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, May 27, 2018.

Here’s the full schedule:

Saturday 7th April 2018



Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings Match 1, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai



Sunday 8th April 2018



Delhi Daredevils v Kings XI Punjab Match 2, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi



Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 3, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata



Monday 9th April 2018



Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals, Match 4, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad



Tuesday 10th April 2018



Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders Match 5, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai



Wednesday 11th April 2018



Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Daredevils Match 6, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur



Thursday 12th April 2018



Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians Match 7, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad



Friday 13th April 2018



Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kings XI Punjab Match 8, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru



Saturday 14th April 2018



Mumbai Indians v Delhi Daredevils Match 9, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai



Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 10, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata



Sunday 15th April 2018



Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals Match 11, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru



Kings XI Punjab v Chennai Super Kings Match 12, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore



Monday 16th April 2018



Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Daredevils Match 13, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata



Tuesday 17th April 2018



Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 14, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai



Wednesday 18th April 2018



Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders Match 15, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur



Thursday 19th April 2018



Kings XI Punjab v Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 16, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore



Friday 20th April 2018



Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals Match 17, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai



Saturday 21st April 2018



Kolkata Knight Riders v Kings XI Punjab Match 18, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata



Delhi Daredevils v Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 19, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi



Sunday 22nd April 2018



Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings Match 20, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad



Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians Match 21, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur



Monday 23rd April 2018



Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Daredevils Match 22, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore



Tuesday 24th April 2018



Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 23, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai



Wednesday 25th April 2018



Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings Match 24, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru



Thursday 26th April 2018



Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab Match 25, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad



Friday 27th April 2018



Delhi Daredevils v Kolkata Knight Riders Match 26, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi



Saturday 28th April 2018



Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians Match 27, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai



Sunday 29th April 2018



Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 28, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur



Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders Match 29, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru



Monday 30th April 2018



Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Daredevils Match 30, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai



Tuesday 1st May 2018



Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians Match 31, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru



Wednesday 2nd May 2018



Delhi Daredevils v Rajasthan Royals Match 32, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi



Thursday 3rd May 2018



Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings Match 33, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata



Friday 4th May 2018



Kings XI Punjab v Mumbai Indians Match 34, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali



Saturday 5th May 2018



Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 35, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai



Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Daredevils Match 36, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad



Sunday 6th May 2018



Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders Match 37, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai



Kings XI Punjab v Rajasthan Royals Match 38, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali



Monday 7th May 2018



Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 39, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad



Tuesday 8th May 2018



Rajasthan Royals v Kings XI Punjab Match 40, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur



Wednesday 9th May 2018



Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians Match 41, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata



Thursday 10th May 2018



Delhi Daredevils v Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 42, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi



Friday 11th May 2018



Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings Match 43, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur



Saturday 12th May 2018



Kings XI Punjab v Kolkata Knight Riders Match 44, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali



Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Daredevils Match 45, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru



Sunday 13th May 2018



Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 46, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai



Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals Match 47, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai



Monday 14th May 2018



Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 48, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali



Tuesday 15th May 2018



Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals Match 49, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata



Wednesday 16th May 2018



Mumbai Indians v Kings XI Punjab Match 50, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai



Thursday 17th May 2018



Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 51, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru



Friday 18th May 2018



Delhi Daredevils v Chennai Super Kings Match 52, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi



Saturday 19th May 2018



Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 53, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur



Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders Match 54, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad



Sunday 20th May 2018



Delhi Daredevils v Mumbai Indians Match 55, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi



Chennai Super Kings v Kings XI Punjab Match 56, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai



Tuesday 22nd May 2018



TBC v TBC



Qualifier 1, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai



Wednesday 23rd May 2018



TBC v TBC



Eliminator, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), TBC, TBC



Friday 25th May 2018



TBC v TBC



Qualifier 2, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), TBC, TBC



Sunday 27th May 2018



TBC v TBC



Final, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai