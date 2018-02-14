search on deccanchronicle.com
IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings in opener, Wankhede to host final

Published Feb 14, 2018, 9:08 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2018, 9:30 pm IST
With eight teams battling it out, the final will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, May 27, 2018.
 The 11th edition of the cash-rich league of the world’s most richest and fancy T20 tournament will be spread across nine venues in a period of 51 days. (Photo: BCCI)

Mumbai: The schedules for the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) were announced on Wednesday evening.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on two-time winners MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, April 7, 2018, in the inaugural contest.

 

The 11th edition of the cash-rich league of the world’s most richest and fancy T20 tournament will be spread across nine venues in a period of 51 days.

CSK and Rajasthan Royals (RR) who are making a comeback after a two-year spot-fixing ban will see their matches being played at their original venues – MA Chidambaram Stadium and the Sawai Mansingh Stadium respectively.

While Preity Zinta co-owned Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will see their home game being played at two venues – Indore (3) and Mohali (4).

With eight teams battling it out, the final will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, May 27, 2018.

Here’s the full schedule:

Saturday 7th April 2018

Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings Match 1, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Sunday 8th April 2018

Delhi Daredevils v Kings XI Punjab Match 2, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 3, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Monday 9th April 2018

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals, Match 4, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Tuesday 10th April 2018

Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders Match 5, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Wednesday 11th April 2018

Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Daredevils Match 6, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Thursday 12th April 2018

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians Match 7, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Friday 13th April 2018

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kings XI Punjab Match 8, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Saturday 14th April 2018

Mumbai Indians v Delhi Daredevils Match 9, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 10, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Sunday 15th April 2018

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals Match 11, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Kings XI Punjab v Chennai Super Kings Match 12, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Monday 16th April 2018

Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Daredevils Match 13, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Tuesday 17th April 2018

Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 14, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Wednesday 18th April 2018

Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders Match 15, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Thursday 19th April 2018

Kings XI Punjab v Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 16, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Friday 20th April 2018

Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals Match 17, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Saturday 21st April 2018

Kolkata Knight Riders v Kings XI Punjab Match 18, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Delhi Daredevils v Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 19, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Sunday 22nd April 2018

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings Match 20, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians Match 21, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Monday 23rd April 2018

Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Daredevils Match 22, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Tuesday 24th April 2018

Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 23, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Wednesday 25th April 2018

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings Match 24, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Thursday 26th April 2018

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab Match 25, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Friday 27th April 2018

Delhi Daredevils v Kolkata Knight Riders Match 26, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Saturday 28th April 2018

Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians Match 27, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Sunday 29th April 2018

Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 28, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders Match 29, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Monday 30th April 2018

Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Daredevils Match 30, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Tuesday 1st May 2018

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians Match 31, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Wednesday 2nd May 2018

Delhi Daredevils v Rajasthan Royals Match 32, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Thursday 3rd May 2018

Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings Match 33, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Friday 4th May 2018

Kings XI Punjab v Mumbai Indians Match 34, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Saturday 5th May 2018

Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 35, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Daredevils Match 36, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Sunday 6th May 2018

Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders Match 37, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Kings XI Punjab v Rajasthan Royals Match 38, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Monday 7th May 2018

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 39, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Tuesday 8th May 2018

Rajasthan Royals v Kings XI Punjab Match 40, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Wednesday 9th May 2018

Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians Match 41, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Thursday 10th May 2018

Delhi Daredevils v Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 42, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Friday 11th May 2018

Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings Match 43, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Saturday 12th May 2018

Kings XI Punjab v Kolkata Knight Riders Match 44, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Daredevils Match 45, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Sunday 13th May 2018

Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 46, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals Match 47, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Monday 14th May 2018

Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 48, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Tuesday 15th May 2018

Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals Match 49, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Wednesday 16th May 2018

Mumbai Indians v Kings XI Punjab Match 50, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Thursday 17th May 2018

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 51, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Friday 18th May 2018

Delhi Daredevils v Chennai Super Kings Match 52, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Saturday 19th May 2018

Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 53, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders Match 54, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Sunday 20th May 2018

Delhi Daredevils v Mumbai Indians Match 55, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Chennai Super Kings v Kings XI Punjab Match 56, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Tuesday 22nd May 2018

TBC v TBC

Qualifier 1, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Wednesday 23rd May 2018

TBC v TBC

Eliminator, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), TBC, TBC

Friday 25th May 2018

TBC v TBC

Qualifier 2, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), TBC, TBC

Sunday 27th May 2018

TBC v TBC

Final, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

