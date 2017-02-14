Mohammed Shami, Rohit Sharma not picked for first 2 Tests against Australia

India and Australia are scheduled to play a four-match Test series, with the first Test beginning on February 23 in Pune. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai: MSK Prasad-led selection panel on Tuesday retained the same Indian team that beat Bangladesh for the upcoming Test series against Australia at home.

The 16-member squad has been selected for the first two Tests. The Panel decided against picking batsman Rohit Sharma and pacer Mohammad Shami. Both the players have recently returned from injuries.

India squad:

Virat Kohli (Captain), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, W Saha (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund and Hardik Pandya.