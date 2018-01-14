LIVE| SA vs Ind, 2nd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli's men hope to bundle out Proteas

: Virat Kohli and co will look to bowl out hosts South Africa in the first session on Day 2 here on Sunday. (Photo: BCCI)

Centurion: South Africa have begun proceedings on Day 2, hoping to recover from the late blow they suffered towards the end of the first day.

It's another glorious day at SuperSport Park. Faf du Plessis 24* and Keshav Maharaj 10* leading the fightback this morning. SA 269/6 #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/4XHf7y9WNu — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 14, 2018

Preview:

Virat Kohli and co will look to bowl out hosts South Africa in the first session of the second Test on Day 2 here on Sunday.

After a strong start by the hosts, the visitors bounced back to restrict them to 269-6 at stumps on Day 1.

Aiden Markram (94) and Hashim Amla (82) were the stars of the Proteas innings, as both of them showcased fantastic knocks.

Ravichandran Ashwin bagged three wickets, whereas Ishant Sharma took one wicket.

Captain Faf du Plessis and Keshav Maharaj are currently the batsmen on crease, batting at 24 and 10 respectively.

Ishant Sharma had taken his lone wicket of AB de Villiers, who departed for 20 runs.

South Africa will depend on the current duo to put up a challenging total, as they hope to bounce back at the start of Day 2.