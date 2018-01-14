search on deccanchronicle.com
LIVE| SA vs Ind, 2nd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli's men hope to bundle out Proteas

Published Jan 14, 2018, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Jan 14, 2018, 1:38 pm IST
Score after 91 overs, South Africa 270-6, Faf du Plessis 25*, Keshav Maharaj 10*; Ishant Sharma (1/33)
Centurion: South Africa have begun proceedings on Day 2, hoping to recover from the late blow they suffered towards the end of the first day.

Preview:

Virat Kohli and co will look to bowl out hosts South Africa in the first session of the second Test on Day 2 here on Sunday.

After a strong start by the hosts, the visitors bounced back to restrict them to 269-6 at stumps on Day 1.

Aiden Markram (94) and Hashim Amla (82) were the stars of the Proteas innings, as both of them showcased fantastic knocks.

Ravichandran Ashwin bagged three wickets, whereas Ishant Sharma took one wicket.

Captain Faf du Plessis and Keshav Maharaj are currently the batsmen on crease, batting at 24 and 10 respectively.

Ishant Sharma had taken his lone wicket of AB de Villiers, who departed for 20 runs.

South Africa will depend on the current duo to put up a challenging total, as they hope to bounce back at the start of Day 2.

Tags: south africa vs india, live cricket score, centurion test, team india




