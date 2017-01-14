Sports, Cricket

Ranji Trophy final: RP Singh flips the bird during Gujarat versus Mumbai tie

Jan 14, 2017
Although the match is shown live on TV, the incident was not caught on camera.
RP Singh, who played 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India, played a big role in India winning the ICC World Twenty20 in 2007 under MS Dhoni. (Photo: AP)
Indore: While Mumbai and Gujarat are fighting it out in the final to clinch the trophy title this season, an unsavoury incident has marred an otherwise intense and nervy clash at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

RP Singh, who represented India in 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is and played a big role in India winning the ICC World Twenty20 in 2007 under MS Dhoni, showed disrespect to the fan present at the venue during the third day’s play on Thursday.

The left-arm medium pacer, who was bowling from the Colonel CK Nayudu Pavilion end, lost his cool after the fans booed him and showed middle finger to the fan. A report in Mid-Day said that when RP did that he was facing both the dressing rooms. Add to it, some of the local age-group cricketers were also in the stadium as and when the incident occurred.

As RP was about to ball the last ball of an over, he was involved in a chat with a fieldsman. A fan then shouted, “Bate kam karo aur bowling dalo” (talk less and bowl), added the report.

Although the match is being broadcasted live, RP’s misbehaviour was not caught on camera.

ADVERTISEMENT
