Azharuddin won’t be Hyderabad Cricket Association president

Hyderabad: Mohammad Azharuddin's plans to become Hyderabad Cricket Association dealt a severe blow after his application was disqualified on Saturday.

The former India skipper had filed the application earlier this week expressing his interest to take up the top job in HCA.

When asked about the rejection of his nomination for the post of Hyderabad Cricket Association president, Azhar said, " I am said and disappointed. I have been cleared by court from all charges."

"President (of Hyderabad Cricket Association) selected has state cabinet rank, how on earth can he qualify as per Lodha Committee rules?," added Azhar.

One of the longest serving Indian captain with the distinction of leading India in three successive World Cups (1992, 1996, 1999), Azharuddin was banned for life by the BCCI for his alleged involvement in the match-fixing scandal that was unearthed in 2000.

"Problem with Hyderabad was that cricket was not focus. We were second last in Ranji. My basic intention is to see that cricket in Hyderabad flourishes. I really want to do well for cricket. We cannot run the HCA on the whims and fancies of individuals," Azharuddin had said after filing his nomination.

"I want to improve cricket at the district level because lot of hardworking players come from districts. We have produced so many great players but now we don't have players in the Indian team. My intention is to work hard for the game of cricket," he added.

Azharuddin fought a long legal battle and got a favourable order by Andhra High Court back in 2011 but BCCI never officially lifted his ban. He never got the pension that former India players are entitled to.

In fact, the BCCI wrote a strongly-worded letter to DDCA during the last Ranji season when Azharuddin was spotted sitting outside the boundary line chatting to Vidarbha players which match referee of the day took cognisance.